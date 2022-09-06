New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Fairview fire in Southern California is only 5% contained Tuesday morning and has spread to 2,000 acres.

In an early morning briefing, Cal Fire Chief Josh Jansen said the fire started Monday afternoon in Fairview and spread rapidly.

“This fire was going in the opposite direction than it normally does on a typical day this time of year,” he said.

Many residential structures were burnt down. The fire injured one civilian and killed two people in Avery Canyon. Jansen said it was not known if the dead were related or from the same household, but they were trying to escape and were overcome by the wildfire.

The fire was aligned with the canyon for a “critical rate of spread.”

California wildfire kills 2, 700 acres explode

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Sergeant Brandy Swan of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expressed the department’s condolences to the families of the injured man and the other two.

It was so hot in the burn zone, officials were unable to process the scene, she said, but would later Tuesday.

Schools in the Hemet Unified School District were closed as the threat of wildfires remains.

Evacuation orders for a wildfire in Northern California have been lifted as nearby flames continue to grow

Multiple evacuation orders were issued Monday and an early warning was issued Tuesday for Bautista Canyon Road.

Swann said the department is looking for vulnerable people who need help evacuating.

Janssen told reporters that firefighters were able to get the resources they needed to put out the fire and worked continuously throughout the night.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

However, unseasonably dry and drought-stricken fuel conditions made matters more difficult.

He said there are many factors to consider before an area can be considered safe for homeowners, including preignition, power grid issues with possible charge lines, and drought- and fire-damaged trees.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Triple-digit temperatures remain in the state this year as a heat wave puts a strain on California’s power grid.

More than 25,000 remained without power Tuesday morning, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.