Fifteen teams was too many for Edwin Jackson.

The pitcher announced his retirement Saturday on his 39th birthday and the 19th anniversary of his big league debut.

Jackson played for 14 teams in his 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, an all-time record.

“Today I’m happily hanging up my cleats… I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent 14 different organizations,” Jackson said in an Instagram post.

Jackson went 107-133 with a 4.78 ERA against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays (and Devil Rays), Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves. , the San Diego Padres, the Baltimore Orioles, the Nationals again, the Oakland Athletics, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tigers last time out.

Jackson entered the league in 2003 and last played in 2019. He played in two World Series, one in 2008 as a member of the Rays and one with the 2011 champion Cardinals.

He also threw one of the game’s funkiest no-hitters on June 25, 2010 against the Diamondbacks. He walked eight batters and threw 149 pitches to accomplish the feat.

He was named an All-Star in 2009 while in Detroit.