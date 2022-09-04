New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Edwin Diaz’s trumpets have become a cultural phenomenon, not just in Queens, but throughout the baseball world.

Timmy Trumpet, the artist of the song, too Performed live A save in one of Edwin Diaz’s latest jobs out of the bullpen.

However, the song “Norco” has now become a troll tactic for Amazine’s bitter division rivals.

The defending champion Atlanta Braves have been chasing the Mets in the NL East race all season, but it’s a one-game lead for New York, the smallest lead since April 12 of 0.5 games.

Truist Park in Atlanta updated their fans with the news as the Mets fell to the lowly Washington Nationals.

And besides, they blow trumpets.

The Braves’ William Contreras also uses the song as his walk-up music, however, Blasterjacks – its lead artist – said the song should only be used as an All-Star closer.

“For us, Edwin is the official guy, that’s for sure,” said Idir Makhlauf, member of Blasterjaxx. said on MLB Network’s “Off Base” program This week. “You can’t have too many, right? That’s impossible. You have to choose your own song.”

Diaz leads all relievers with a 17.0 K/9. He also had a 1.52 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP.