Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told Fox News on Wednesday that the funds from the American rescue plan were being spent appropriately in response to House Republican inquiries into why more money wasn’t spent.

“I believe the money is being used adequately, and I welcome questions from my colleagues on the Hill to show them in their districts — even if they don’t vote in their districts — how the money is being used,” Cardona said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast in Washington.

The first week of the school year saw oppressive heat waves in many states, prompting some schools to send students home early and return to remote learning due to inefficient HVAC systems. Schools in Denver, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cleveland and San Diego have disrupted in-person learning due to heated classrooms.

The Department of Education said in a statement to Fox News that climate change is the cause.

“No one is immune to the effects of climate change, which is why the Biden administration has made investing in improving community resilience, making heating and cooling more efficient and affordable, and reducing pollution a top priority,” a department spokeswoman said.

“We continue to urge schools to use all available resources, including the funding we’ve provided through the American Rescue Plan, to support safe and healthy personal learning environments as communities face record heat.”

During the pandemic, schools received more than $190 billion from three COVID-19 relief packages passed between 2020 and 2021. According to the Wall Street Journal, about 93% of that money is not spent.

Much of that money is earmarked for improving air quality in older buildings, replacing HVAC systems and updating them to use cleaner energy.

House Republicans asked Cardona late last month why more of those funds weren’t spent.

“Despite the obvious harm to America’s students, we are concerned that school districts, especially those that have been closed for more than a year, have not spent a greater portion of the funds available during the pandemic,” wrote Republicans on the oversight committee.

“Instead of allowing these funds to languish, school districts should be using the money to get our students back on track or on evidence-based interventions for school choice. Instead, many state and local school districts are failing to act or using the funds. On ‘new technology,’ such as the Director of School Climate and Culture Non-student-facing positions or other pet projects that do not benefit students or lead to academic success.”

The secretary pushed back against this, saying schools would be closed without federal dollars.

“There are more students in summer school this summer than at any time in our nation’s history because of the American Rescue Plan,” he said. “I think, very clearly, the headlines we’re talking about right now are which colleges are closing and which schools are underfunded and haven’t opened yet.”

Addressing the problem of a massive teacher shortage in the US, Cardona said the American Rescue Plan should be used to fix teacher pay and bring in retired educators, rather than hiring unlicensed teachers or those without education degrees.

“There are solutions out there. Lowering standards is not one of them,” he said.

Districts across the country are struggling to fill teaching positions ahead of the school year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are education and health services Largest share of job opportunities Just over 19%.

Overall, the secretary said he was “optimistic” about education moving forward despite the current problems.

The Department of Education announced that Cardona will join First Lady Jill Biden on a back-to-school bus tour next week to show how schools are recovering from the pandemic.