Education Secretary Miguel Cardona argued Sunday that the nationwide teacher shortage is a symptom of an overall lack of respect for public school teachers that began during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Let’s face it, this teacher shortage is a symptom of something that’s been going on longer than the pandemic, and it’s a teacher respect issue,” he said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” “Unless we seriously focus on providing our faculty with competitive salaries, better working conditions so they can continue to grow.”

“Is it really just about salaries?” CBS News host Margaret Brennan asked Cardona.

“It’s definitely not just about salaries,” Cardona replied. “But let’s think back over the last couple of years, you know, our educators have bent over backwards. We’ve gone from completely in-person learning to overnight remote learning, but the pandemic has really driven a lot of these educators out of the profession because in many cases, you know, when schools have to close, educators are not respected. . It created some tensions in our schools.”

School districts across the country have to hire hundreds of teachers before the school year begins

“We need to make sure we’re supporting our faculty by providing them with work conditions where they feel connected to the community and supported in the work they’re doing,” he added.

School districts across the country have struggled with the exodus of teachers since the pandemic. A survey conducted earlier this year by the National Center for Education Statistics reported that 44% of public schools have full-time or part-time teacher vacancies.

About 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the field between February 2020 and May 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A February survey from the National Education Association found 55% of teachers were considering leaving the profession, and 79% of teachers reported dissatisfaction with their careers, according to a July American Federation of Teachers survey.

