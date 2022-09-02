New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In light of recent statistics showing a drop in children’s literacy rates post-pandemic, an education expert has urged the need to support teachers to restore academic skills.

Pro bono literacy advocate Marilyn Mueller told America’s Newsroom, “Our daughter started kindergarten in a Massachusetts public school and very quickly showed signs that I now know are associated and linked to reading failure. She was disheartened by the work. Those behaviors manifest as she avoids work and refuses to go to school.”

“When she gets off the bus in the afternoon or when I take her to school, she goes into her safe place in the car and basically has a meltdown after school,” says Mueller.

New test results from National Assessment of Educational Progress From 2020, 9-year-olds are far behind in math and reading, and many frustrated parents are blaming the forces behind pandemic-related school lockdowns, revealing devastating conclusions.

Serious educational attrition hits nearly all races and income levels. In math, black students lost 13 points, compared to five points among white students. Nine-year-olds’ reading scores fall by biggest margin in 30 years

Students who have already achieved low results have suffered badly.

“In 2022, reading and math scores decreased for students at all five selected percentile levels compared to 2020,” the Department of Education reported. “In both subjects, the scores of low-performing 9-year-old students declined more than those of high-performing students compared to 2020.”

Teacher and educator preparation programs are not incorporating science and reading into their curriculum, Mueller said.

“So we have teachers in the classroom who are passionate about serving kids and improving lives with literacy, but they don’t have the tools they need to teach these kids how to read properly. That’s why our educator preparation programs are failing. Teachers.”