Edmonton police say the woman who was pushed to the ground by a police officer was armed with a knife

The video was posted on social media by Bear Clan Patrol Beaver Hills House leader Judith Gale, who said the woman who was pushed was homeless.

Edmonton police say the policeman shown in the video roughly pushing the woman to the ground tried to disarm her, claiming she had a knife.

Police responded after a video of the incident was shared on social media on Friday.

Gale said the video was filmed around 4 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 106th Avenue and 100th Street near the Hope Mission in downtown Edmonton. She said the video was filmed by a homeless man who was too afraid to share the video and asked Gale to help distribute the footage.

The 13-second video shows a woman getting out from behind an Edmonton Police car as a police officer quickly approaches her from behind.

When the woman starts to turn towards him, he shoves her roughly. She falls to the pavement and rolls on the ground. When she tries to get up, the officer grabs her arms, forcing her to lower herself, and handcuffs her. The second officer runs across the screen as soon as the video ends.

In a statement Friday afternoon, EPS spokeswoman Cheryl Wurdenhout said the video showed a police response to a gun complaint in the 100th Street and 106th Avenue area just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

She said the officer was stopped by someone who reported two women, one of whom was armed, preparing to fight.

Vordenhout said the officer found the women and saw that one of them had a knife. She said that the officer ordered her to leave him, but she refused, and instead declared her affiliation with a criminal gang and left.

“The officer considered options for the use of force, given that the suspect was armed, and decided that it would take the least possible force to bring her to the ground so that he could safely arrest the suspect. This is what is seen on the video,” Vordenhout said.

She added that the woman was not injured and that she was arrested for possession of a weapon that poses a danger to society.

Voordenhout said the events were captured on CCTV footage, which corroborates the officer’s account.

“After reviewing the incident, there is currently no basis for an investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Division,” she said.

In an interview before Edmonton police released their explanation for the use of force, Gayle said she found the incident infuriating.

“For him, such a brutal attack on her was simply shameless. And no person should ever be subjected to such violence, especially by the EPS,” Gale said in an interview on Friday.

Gail said she knew the woman and said she was homeless.

The Bear Clan Patrol Beaver Hills House is the Edmonton branch of a national organization that supports the homeless by distributing food, water and tents to people who sleep in a bunkhouse.

Experts disagree with the use of force

University of Alberta criminology professor Temitop Oriola said he found the use of force depicted in the video disturbing.

“This use of force did not seem reasonable or necessary under the circumstances,” Oriola said.

He said that while there are times when the use of force is justified, it does not appear that the officer posed an imminent danger or that the level of violence was justified given the woman’s comparatively small stature.

He said a few extra minutes of verbal communication with the woman would have helped, and that the rush to use force was indicative of a problem with the way officers were trained.

But Doug King, a professor of justice at Mount Royal University, said the officer’s actions were perfectly reasonable.

According to King, it was impossible to let the woman go because of the threat of violence.

He said the policeman made the right choice to use physical force rather than using a stun gun or pointing a gun at the woman in an attempt to stop her.

“I don’t see anything wrong with what the officer did,” King said.

King said that even if the Edmonton Police referred the case to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, it is unlikely that an organization investigating serious incidents involving police in the province would agree to take on the case, adding that such incidents occur on a “fairly constant basis”. the foundation.”