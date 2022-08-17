New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Edge had one of the most recognizable entrance theme songs early in his WWE career.

“You Think You Know Me” plays to packed arenas and stadiums during live shows, tapings and pay-per-views, and fans instantly know who’s coming to the ring.

On Sunday, the WWE Universe will get to know Edge a little better when his “Biography WWE: Legends” episode premieres on A&E.

The 48-year journey to the WWE (formerly known as the World Wrestling Federation) has been filled with some twists and turns.

He met his best friend, Jay Reso (known as Christian in pro wrestling) around age 10, and the two quickly bonded over pro wrestling and dreams of stepping into the squared circle while growing up in Orangeville, Ontario, Canada. . The two watched their first event together at Toronto’s Maple Leafs Gardens and later watched WrestleMania VI at the Edge Toronto Skydome.

At that moment, it clicked.

“These were all things that I loved. I loved superheroes, I loved music, and I loved sports. So, when I watched wrestling, it was all big, because these big characters had colorful costumes. In the comic books,” Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland, said in a recent interview. told Fox News Digital.

“They had entrance music and pyro and stuff, so it was a Kiss concert. And, they were doing these things that I equated to a hockey game or a football game — just an athletic performance. It tapped into all that stuff. My little boy brain loved it. . . I never grew out of a child’s brain.”

Edge’s career begins by chance.

He asked the Toronto Sun, “Why do I want to be a professional wrestler?” Saw an ad for essay content on the topic. He writes an epic story about his dreams and goals and eventually wins the competition, earning the opportunity to train with professional wrestlers Sweet Daddy Ciki and Ron Hutchinson.

When asked if he thinks about the essay and how he got the ball rolling in his career, Edge told Fox News Digital that he thinks about it “almost every day.”

“For me, I understand that my life is wonderful,” he said. “I did the only thing I ever wanted to do, and that was to be a wrestler and be successful at it. I constantly sit back and reflect. And I think losing a career for nine years made me appreciate it more and get it back.”

Bret Hart was also a big influence on Edge’s early career. Known as “The Hitman” in the wrestling ranks, the Calgary native appeared on the Canadian talk show “The Petty Show.” Edge was at the taping and was able to get some good advice from Hart, who told him to pursue his dream.

“It was huge because he was the WWF champion at the time. It was huge. And I thought he was the best in the world, so that gave me that boost and understanding that he couldn’t answer the test. There were no answers and there really were no answers,” he said. “You should keep plugging away.”

Edge said Hart’s advice to him during that time helped him develop some semblance of wisdom for young people who asked him for pointers.

“I’ll never turn anyone down, and I think it’s more about following Brett’s example and understanding that you’re sitting in the crowd on ‘The Petty Show’ with a bad mullet and an 18-year-old kid. Biker jacket, and he found me. And eventually, a year , a year and a half, maybe two years later, I’m going to his house and getting in the ring with him. A lot of that happens because Bret is interested.”

Edge hit the independent circuit and trained with Hart, honing his in-ring skills and athleticism before making his WWE TV debut. He received a developmental contract in 1997 and made his debut in 1998.

With a universe filled with the likes of The Rock, Mankind, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Kane, The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, he came off as Edge and claimed to be a tortured soul. But why “edge?”

“I actually came up with Edge. I like Adam Copeland, but that’s not really the way it worked, right? I was doing dark matches and Dan Callis and I were driving and at the radio station. Albany and it was ‘Edge 1-0-Something,’ and Edge 102 was always one of my favorite stations growing up in Toronto,” he said.

“I was like, ‘Hmm, that has a little bit of a rock ‘n’ roll feel, edge.’ They were throwing around names like Rage, Riot, and you know it was the late ’90s? I thought, ‘Edge, I’ll throw that out there.’ At least I related to it a little bit better. And it stuck.”

Edge’s career gains significant traction when he teams up with Gangrel and his lifelong friend Christian and they become known as The Brood. After Brood broke up, Edge and Christian had one of the most memorable tag-team runs in WWE history.

Edge and Christian won the World Tag-Team Championship seven times. The two would feud with The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz and create some of the most famous matches in pro wrestling history. Ladder matches and tables, ladders and chair matches were developed. In at least one spot, Edge jumps off a ladder and spears Jeff Hardy, who is hanging from a belt buckle several feet above the ring.

While success as a tag team and singles competitor in the mid-card was one thing, it wasn’t until 2006 that Edge got a real chance to hold onto the WWE Championship. He became the company’s first ever Money in the Bank winner. History and cashed it in against John Cena at New Year’s Revolution.

Then known as “Rated-R Superstar”, Edge rises to the top of the organization. He reached the top of his career as a seven-time World Heavyweight Champion and four-time WWE Champion.

Serious injuries can be a roadblock on any further championship wins. Edge was diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis, fearing that a bump or jolt could paralyze or kill him. He appeared in limited roles on screen between 2011 and 2019.

He was not allowed to perform again until 2020. Edge made a shocking return at the Royal Rumble. It was the biggest pop of the night.

“I imagine we’ll keep it under wraps as much as we can, then, yeah, for the sheer shock of it,” he told Fox News Digital when asked if he expected a wild audience reaction.

“Because, like everybody else, I thought it was over,” he said of what he thought of his wrestling career at the time. “So, because of that, I imagine there’s going to be a very surprising response, and then you do it in a stadium and chances are there’s going to be a very good response. Even though I think it’s still not really prepared for every emotion that’s really going through your system at the time. I feel like I’ve been struck by lightning in a good way. .”

Edge later returned as a regular and feuded with Randy Orton, The Miz, and AJ Styles. He becomes the leader of the faction before starting Judgment Day and starting his feud with members of that group.

The Edge episode premieres at 8 pm ET on A&E.

He said he hopes fans who tune in will watch his mini-documentary and make their own conclusions about his career and the pursuit of his wrestling dreams.