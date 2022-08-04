New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shelled superstar Eddie is getting a lot of media attention after his strong comeback from a double amputation.

A pet turtle named Eddie can be seen moving around the tile floor in the video shown at the top of this article – deftly maneuvering the floor with the help of his new “appendages”.

“It’s been a little crazy,” Eddie’s owner, Emma McNicholas, told Fox News Digital in a phone interview about the media attention little Eddie has received so far.

Shark! Man at NJ Catches Releases 7-Foot Sand Tiger Shark

The McNicholas family, who live in the north west of England in the small town of Warrington, were asked last year if they would take in Eddie – even though they already had another turtle (and have for the past 17 years).

Eddie’s previous owner “said they couldn’t take care of him anymore,” McNicholas said.

“And they took him from someone else.”

Families returning pets to animal shelters due to inflation and rising rents: ‘Very sad’

Although Eddie had some early bumps in the road, the McNichols family provided a home “where he could live and roam his best life,” McNichols said.

In May, Eddie suffered what he thought was an animal attack after escaping into the yard at night – possibly by a rat.

“We put Eddie to bed as usual because they both sleep indoors,” she said of the family’s pet turtles.

During the day, “we bring them out in the garden and walk them around,” she added.

Eddie – “much faster” than his turtle sister – “managed to escape his enclosure inside and haul himself out the door and into the back garden.”

It wasn’t until she went downstairs to get the kids ready for school that Eddie saw “he wasn’t where he should be.”

“I came out, picked him up – and he was covered in blood.”

The family began searching, and when McNicholas opened the door to her back garden to let her dogs out, she saw Eddie on the back patio.

“I came out, picked him up — and he was covered in blood,” she said, unable to see his face.

Corgi survives head blow in Pennsylvania: ‘Lucky to be alive’

None of the local vets in their small town could take Eddie, but they found an exotic animal vet in nearby St. Helens.

“My husband rushed him,” she said.

The vet surmised that the rat had attacked Eddie after he fled into the back garden. The family members said that they could not save his front legs.

Eddie was in the hospital for a week after his double amputation on July 1 — “We’re really missing him,” McNicholas said.

“He’s got some really big wounds that need to heal.”

After Eddie returned home, he had “daily bandage changes and a special ointment.”

“We even ended up taking him on holiday with us for a week because we couldn’t trust anyone to look after him,” she said.

The vet was able to rig Eddie with an “axle”, pop in new wheels when he needed them, and attach them to the bottom of his shell with resin.

(In the video at the top of this article and in some photos here, Eddie can be seen with a gastric tube passing through his shell; he will need it for about three weeks for pain relievers and for food after his amputation.)

There is an axle “Two small bolts. I got clips on the end of them and that’s where the wheels go. So they clip on and off,” says McNicholas.

NYC dog gets stuck in a hot car

She can “swap” the wheels, she says.

“I got some new ones on eBay,” she said.

“[The kids] Loved him before all this. He is now entertaining the children even more.

So how is Eddie now?

He didn’t miss a single step. He rides around the McNicholas house and yard on his new wheels.

“He’s amazing,” McNicholas said. “He was alert immediately after surgery … and hasn’t stopped since.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

What do her young children – Alfie, 11, and Lola, 8 – think of Eddie now?

They loved him before all this,” she said. “He’s more entertaining to the kids now.”

To see Eddie scamper across the floor, watch the video at the top of this article — or Click here to access it.