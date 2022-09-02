New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Eddie Jackson had a solid collegiate football career at Arkansas that was interspersed with a brief NFL career. But he also loved entertaining and cooking and decided to ditch the helmet and pads and wear an apron instead.

The former NFL cornerback, who played for the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots from 2004 to 2007, turned to the culinary arts full-time after his days on the gridiron were over. He rose from cooking in food trucks to become a top chef on the Food Network.

“Besides me, I grew up in a house where my grandmothers were chefs. When I started cooking, I was 5 years old, making biscuits with my grandmother,” Jackson explained in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“For me, after I was done playing sports, I knew I wanted to do something with food. So, I started catering and doing these events and things like that. And that led me to get a food truck. That led me to try out for ‘Food Network Star.’ And I won ‘Food Network Star.’

“Well I got on the Food Network about seven years ago and I’ve been with them for seven years. Hosted and judged a lota shows and all that kind of stuff. And it’s a beautiful relationship.”

Jackson said he got into the food service business in Arkansas.

“In college, I used to sell plates to my teammates for pocket change, and when I entered the NFL I still cooked. I love entertainment. To me, entertainment is everything. That’s why I created the book and that’s what I love to do,” he told Fox News Digital.

Jackson recently partnered with the Whirlpool brand to help cook up one of his signature game day recipes — air-fried spicy chicken parmesan wings. He says using Whirlpool’s Air Fry mode on its smart appliances has helped him cut down on cooking time and also help him eat healthier.

“Game day, for me, is special. I created a whole cookbook about cooking for game day, home-gating. So the partnership between Whirlpool is a beautiful thing because sports and food go hand in hand, and I love to entertain, bring friends together,” he said.

The Jackson Yumley Smart Thermometer is also something he uses, especially when cooking large meats.

“I love when I can cut meat into big chunks and do different things with it. I can take a whole brisket and cook it very slowly and make tacos out of it, or I can take a prime rib and cook it very quickly and be kind. Like this over-the-top game day meal, I love doing it,” Jackson said.

Despite being away from the NFL, Jackson still keeps an eye on the league. There are many contenders for the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

The former player pointed to the Buffalo Bills as a team that could possibly go all the way.

“I think some teams are going to be some surprises this year. Everybody’s been saying it for the last couple of years, but I think they have a really good chance this year. That defense is really stepping up, and Josh Allen, I think this could be his year,” Jackson said.

“But you’ve got some young teams in there with young quarterbacks, like the Arizona Cardinals, and I have high hopes, too. So it’s going to be a very interesting year. I don’t think it’s going to be the Rams. Or the Buccaneers or Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Someone new this year and I think that’s going to be fresh, which is really good for the NFL.”