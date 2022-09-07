New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ed Orgeron and LSU have agreed to a contract buyout at the end of the 2021 season — two years after he led the Tigers to a national championship on one of the best college football teams ever assembled.

On Tuesday, Orgeron appeared at the Little Rock Touchdown Club and opened up about the day he learned LSU was going to buy him out.

“I’m very grateful for my time with LSU, it was my opportunity. Coaches have a shelf, some coaches have 50 years, some 12 years, I have six. Good. I have to tell you, we had a meeting, they said ‘Coach, things are not going well. ‘ No s—, Ray Charles can see that bro.’ They’re good, Scott Woodard is a friend of mine, really, I have a lot of respect for the way they handle me,” Orgeron said.

“They said, ‘Coach, you got $17.1 million dollars on your contract, we’re going to give it to you.’ I said, ‘What time do I leave and what door do I walk out of, bro?’

Since the national championship season, LSU hasn’t produced the same results on the field. The team finished 5-5 in the coronavirus pandemic-affected season, started the 2021 season 4-3 and suffered losses to UCLA, Auburn and Kentucky. LSU eventually finished the 2021 season 6-6 under Orgeron.

Brian Kelly replaced Orgeron at LSU, leaving Notre Dame to do it.

LSU lost to Florida State 24-23 to open the 2022 season.