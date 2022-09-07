Ed Aaron Tuchel’s trials and turbulence force Boely to act

“THomas is a complex man but a fantastic coach, Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said in November 2020. “We broke up because it just didn’t fit.” More than five years have passed since Thomas Tuchel’s reign at Dortmund unceremoniously came to an end, and now the manager, who rooted for Tottenham Hotspur as a child because he liked the name, is once again out of a job.

Chelsea’s weak performance this season, despite spending a record £278m in the summer transfer window, has left fans wondering if this could be the beginning of the end for the 49-year-old, just 17 months after triumphing in Champions League at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. . But few could have predicted that the end would come so quickly.

A hundred days after the start of the Todd Boly era and seeing firsthand Tuchel’s disparate tactics as his team lost to Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of this season’s tournament, the American co-owner decided to act. It was a kind of ruthless decision, more reminiscent of the former regime under Roman Abramovich, although in retrospect there were many indications that this was how it would end.

Three circuit changes in 45 minutes against Dynamo after Chelsea trailed Mislav Oršić’s superb breakaway goal was enough to confuse any player. Tuchel had to rub his eyes in disbelief after the ease with which Orsic and Bruno Petkovic broke through his defenses. “We conceded a goal with two players in the counterattack – this has never happened before,” the coach said. “I don’t understand why this happened today. It is clear that it is my job to analyze this, so this is my analysis from the outside, and it will continue.

Boli, who committed to investing more than £4bn to buy the club from Abramovich at the end of May, decided he had seen enough. The departure of senior staff such as Director Marina Granovskaya, Chairman of the Board Bruce Buck and Technical and Performance Advisor Petr Cech over the summer gave the impression that he had full confidence in Tuchel to guide him through the difficult first phase of his ownership, but standard performance steadily declined.

Thomas Tuchel has been an angry and frustrated touchline player as the results have not been in his favor lately. Photo: Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Tuchel left Paris Saint-Germain on Christmas Eve last year, falling out with the club’s sporting director Leonardo – and almost everyone else – after complaining that he felt like a “politician in sports” rather than a coach. A few weeks later, Tuchel took charge of Chelsea and led them to Champions League triumph, but last season he struggled to integrate their record-breaking signing Romelu Lukaku into his squad.

In the summer, he looked less than pleased with the prospect of co-managing with Boeli’s help in recruiting after Cech’s departure. “It’s not my favorite activity and ultimately the focus should be on coaching because that’s why I’m here,” he said. “But at the moment, of course, my help is needed and desired, and of course it is necessary that I come forward and take responsibility.”

That responsibility seemed heavy as events began to unfold at an alarming rate, starting with his odd rift with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte after a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last month. A 3-0 thrashing of Leeds was followed by less-than-convincing victories over Leicester and West Ham that barely smoothed over the cracks that had begun to appear.