With more than 20 million Americans reportedly struggling to keep up with their utility bills, former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore weighed in on falling home prices and the left’s growing concern about green energy as a costly alternative to fossil fuels.

“Americans should pay attention to what happens when you take away green energy because Europe is telling us a big story, and nobody’s paying attention…” he told “Fox & Friends Weekend” host Pete Hegseth on Sunday.

“The Wall Street Journal had an article saying the Brits are seeing an 80 percent increase in utility bills because they’re stuck on Russian natural gas. Look at what’s happening in some other countries like Germany and Spain.”

“They don’t have enough energy because they tried green energy and it failed,” he added. “Why aren’t we addressing that in the United States?”

He issued a dire warning that Americans could see dramatic increases in utility costs this fall.

Moore also warned that homeowners could see additional price increases in the form of mortgage rates that could offset falling home prices — explaining that, while this may ease stress for home buyers, it could also wreak havoc on sellers.

“[Falling home prices are] If you’re a home buyer, that’s good news because we’ve had a lot of price increases over the last few years, so you can get some price relief,” Moore said.

“[It’s] There is bad news for people who own homes and want to sell them because prices are starting to fall and new home construction is also showing a slowdown.

Moore pointed to inflation, high interest rates and a volatile mortgage market as being behind this.

“When Trump left office, mortgage rates were about three percent. Now rates are five and a half to six percent.” Moore added that home buyers can expect to pay an extra $200,000 for a median-priced home after the rate hike.