New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new study has found that eating highly processed foods is linked to a faster rate of cognitive decline. Highly processed foods like pre-made meals, frozen microwave meals, and instant noodles are quick and easy to prepare, but based on the results of a recent study, spending extra time in the kitchen can be even more worthwhile.

The results of the study were presented Monday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego and examined the diets and cognition of 10,000 middle-aged and elderly people in Brazil. The study looked at participants for up to 10 years and included both men and women.

Among adults who consume highly processed foods, a A rapid decline of 25% In their “executive function,” their ability to plan and execute and act better than those who consume less processed foods.

These are the worst foods for your health, experts say

‘Ultra-processed’ foods can speed up biological relapse, study finds

In another recent study published American Academy of Neurology on Science News People who eat high amounts of ultra-processed foods have been found to have a higher risk of developing dementia.

Highly-processed foods are foods that contain few whole ingredients and often contain added flavors, colors, or other additives. This includes white bread, cookies, crackers, ice cream, candy, hot dogs, sugary drinks, fried snacks and other processed meats.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

“Regardless of the amount of calories, regardless of the healthy diet you try to eat, ultra-processed food is not good for your cognition,” says Claudia Suemoto, author of the study.