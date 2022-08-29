type here...
Sports

Eastern Kentucky football coach Walt Wells is in stable condition after a cardiac episode

By printveela editor

Richmond, Ky. (AP) – Eastern Kentucky football coach Walt Wells was in stable hospital with a cardiac episode at work Sunday morning, athletics director Matt Roan said.

Rohn said in a statement Sunday night that Wells remains in intensive care at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. The AD noted that he and EKU President David T. McFadin spent the afternoon and evening with Wells’ wife, Jennifer, and several of the coach’s close friends and family.

“On behalf of the Wells family, we are extremely grateful to the wonderful medical professionals involved,” Rohn said in the statement. “We ask everyone to continue to lift up Coach Wells and his family during this time. We wish Coach Wells a full recovery.”

Wells is 10-10 after two seasons, including 7-4 last year, at an FCS-level school. Eastern Kentucky opens the season Friday night at Eastern Michigan.

The episode comes days after former Colonels defensive back Marquay Kirkendoll was arrested on federal charges for allegedly robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico in January. The program was suspended after Kirkendole’s arrest was announced on Wednesday, and as of Friday, he was no longer enrolled at the school.

