Areas of Kentucky affected by historic flooding are once again in danger of a weekend of wet weather.

A slow-moving front across the eastern US will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Ohio Valley and Northeast.

According to Fox Weather, most places will see one to three inches of rain over the next few days, but more than three to five inches is possible.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for most of the Bluegrass State, as well as parts of Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

KENTUCKY GOV. Besher, biden to meet after the deadly flood

The heaviest rain is expected Saturday over the Appalachians from West Virginia to northern Georgia.

Flash flooding is possible there And any storm will be capable of or produce heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

In a media briefing Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned residents that the storms could cause flash flooding, with more rain forecast next week.

“The ground is already really saturated, and there’s a lot of debris that can block waterways that can cause flooding,” he said. “If we have significant wind, it could cause some damage. So everyone be weather aware tonight and Saturday.”

The state has moved past the initial search and rescue phase, but two people are still missing.

Flood warning issued through Sunday due to Kentucky storm

37 deaths were confirmed due to severe weather in five counties.

Heat is also a concern and nine cooling stations have been opened in affected counties.

About 400 National Guard members were assisting with flood efforts.

Power outages, the number of service connections without water, the number of service connections under boil water advisories, and the number of limited and non-functioning sewage systems all decrease.

On Monday, President Biden and the first lady will travel to eastern Kentucky, where they will join Beshear to visit families and survey recovery efforts.