New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

East Tennessee State hired Brenda Mack Brown as the Buccaneers’ new women’s basketball coach Monday, a week after it was announced that Simon Harris was fired over Title IX issues during his lone season.

Interim athletic director Richard Sander announced Brown’s new position at a news conference Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown is the 10th coach in program history. She was the head coach of the women’s basketball program at UNC Asheville between 2012 and 2020, leading the Bulldogs to four consecutive postseason berths and consecutive Big South Tournament titles between 2015 and 2019.

She was named Big South Coach of the Year in the 2015-16 season, going from 9-22 to 26-7 while overseeing the biggest turnaround season in Division I.

The NCAA women’s basketball final games will be played in Seattle, North Carolina

Sander was named interim athletic director on Aug. 1 after AD Scott Carter resigned. ETSU also announced that Harris has been suspended with pay until Aug. 15, when his dismissal becomes official. The investigation began this spring after two former players alleged discrimination and unfair treatment.

Brown has been working in global sports and events for the past two years and has worked as a consultant at Inkwell Sports Solutions.

Click here to get the Fox News app

She was also an assistant coach at Florida, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Georgia Tech. Brown played at Wake Forest and was a two-time captain.