GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren watched from the sideline on the last field goal of his 13th as it went upright, then gave a fist pump that was more restrained than jubilant.

The Wolfpack survived — and was as positive as anyone in red — Saturday’s 21-20 win at East Carolina in which the Pirates missed two critical late kicks.

“I think they’re probably a lot crazier than I’m going to be with them right now,” Doeren said of his players.

NC State went up by 14 in the third quarter, thanks to a pair of plays it didn’t even control. The Pirates were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprise loss with a late possession, Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run of 2 and the tying extra point pulled wide left to give Owen Duffer a shot at free. :58 left.

Holton Ahlers keeper set up a 41-yard field goal in the final seconds for Duffer in the season opener for each school. But he missed this one wide right with 5 seconds left, prompting many fans in the once-raucous crowd to put their hands to their heads in disbelief.

Schieheim battled that the kick was no good as Doren delivered that fist pump for the Wolfpack, though the moment quickly looked like relief after another bumpy trip to Greenville.

This time, at least, it all came down to victory.

“It’s obviously not pretty,” Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary said. “It’s not what we expected. It’s not what we’re capable of.”

Leary, the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, but he had a costly interception about 5 minutes into the game that set up East Carolina’s late touchdown drive. The Wolfpack came up empty on six goal-line plays in the fourth quarter, first with a goal-line fumble by Jordan Houston, then talented junior Demi Sumo-Karngbe was stuffed four straight times to end another drive.

In fact, the difference – Daffer’s misses aside – came on a blocked punt by ECU end Jasiah Provillon that Sean Brown recovered in the end zone in the first quarter.

Ahlers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to lead East Carolina, which held the Wolfpack to 25 fourth-quarter yards.

“I knew nobody outside of Greenville gave us much of a chance, but those kids never doubted,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “We’ve got to win the ballgame.”

Takeaway

NC State: Everything is set up for the Wolfpack to make big strides in Doren’s 10th season, from Leary’s presence to the program matching the highest preseason ranking in the Associated Press poll. NC State led 21-7 at halftime, nearly ending another loss at a stadium where the Wolfpack have lost four of five meetings.

ECU: Houston’s first three years were a massive rebuild for an ECU program that had long had a reputation for thriving in matchups against power-conference schools at home backed by rowdy crowds. The Pirates kept hanging around before heading for a big upset late on. It could provide confidence going forward for an American Athletic Conference program — or it could be a damaging blow considering how it ended.

Demise play

Sumo-Karngbe ran for 79 yards and a score to lead the Wolfpack’s ground game, a physical and thud-delivering presence.

There was also a 22-yard run to the 1 early in the fourth that Doeren said was a highlight for the Wolfpack in a performance where he was twisting his legs, bouncing or running through about a half-dozen purple jerseys.

The final kick

The Pirates ran out of time on Ahlers’ keeper, so they had to run Daffer and the field-goal team down the sideline as the clock wound down. But the Wolfpack had injury problems and forced a timeout with 9 seconds left, giving Duffer more time to line up the kick.

“He just missed an extra point, so I thought he was in a little bit of a head,” Doeren said of his thoughts.

Duffer earned the scholarship after kicking a 54-yard field goal as time expired to beat Navy last year.

“He’s worse than anybody right now,” Houston said. “We’ve got to support him. And he’s got to bounce back from this. But it’s a tough, tough pill to swallow.”

Poll implications

NC State didn’t appear active in this one and will cost the Wolfpack with voters for the next AP Top 25.

Next

NC State: Charleston Southern of the Championship Subdivision will visit the Wolfpack next Saturday.

ECU: The Pirates host Old Dominion — which defeated Virginia Tech in Friday’s opener — next Saturday.