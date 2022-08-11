Eagles rookie Jordan Davis hates viral video of him bulldozing teammate in practice

PHILADELPHIA – A video of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis basically acting as a sled blocking center Cam Jurgens had nearly 5 million views as of Thursday.

That might seem like a point of pride for a first-round rookie like Davis, showing off the sheer power of his 6-foot-6, 336-pound frame.

After all, Jürgens is no slouch. He was the Eagles’ second-round pick and considered the heir apparent to longtime center Jason Kelce.

But Davis sees it differently.

“I hate it, honestly,” Davis said. “I feel like it’s pretty one-sided. You see a rep, but you don’t see Cam blocking me and putting me in practice and getting me to other reps. So I always say it’s a scam.

“A rep and it goes viral, but Cam holds his own. He’s a very good player. It’s just competition.”

More:22 Recent NFL First-Round Picks Are Not Prospects

Training Camp Specialties:Davis is one of 36 players buzzing this summer

The Eagles need Jurgens because Kelsey is expected to miss the next three or four weeks after elbow surgery, leaving Jurgens as the first-team center. Jurgens certainly had his moments. Davis had one-on-one drills at the Eagles’ practice facility where Jurgens kept Davis away from the phantom quarterback.

“Kelsey is down right now, so I have to do my best to fill in there,” Jurgens said. “It’s good for me because I get those extra opportunities, those extra reps.”

Jurgens said it’s also good that Kelsey is constantly talking to him and acting as a mentor.

“I can ask him about the playbook, what we’re doing on the field in individual techniques, and then things off the field like what he does to recover,” Jurgens said. “I love picking his brain.”

Jurgens Kelsey said he doesn’t expect that to change because he’s so far into the future.

“He’s in my ear. He’s in everybody’s ear,” Jurgens said.

In a sense, so is Davis. That makes two of the 12 players to watch Friday night when the Eagles play their preseason opener against the Jets.

Here are others:

AJ Brown, wide receiver

Through two weeks of training camp, Brown is far and away the Eagles’ best wide receiver. Jalen Hurts is comfortable throwing deep to Brown. But more importantly, Hurts is comfortable throwing to Brown over the middle. Hurts didn’t throw up the middle as often last season, an area of ​​concern for the Eagles.

Jalen Rieger, wide receiver

Everything is different for Rheagar in this camp, starting with his status in the team. Reager was the Eagles’ first-round pick in 2020, but after two disappointing seasons, he’s running with the second team. That means he’ll see a lot of action in a preseason game, but will get a series or two before the starters come out. How Rheagar handles his reduced role could go a long way in determining his future in Philadelphia.

Isaac Seemalo, right guard

Seuma was playing in his first game since suffering a Lisfranc fracture Sept. 26 that led to two surgeries. Since then, Seumalo has had to switch positions, moving from left guard to right guard, and he’s been told he’ll have to compete for the starting job. Seumalo pretty much wrapped it up with his strong play. Even though it was the first preseason game, it meant something to Seumalo.

“I remember the first day we put the pads on, I took a minute,” Seemalo said. “It’s been 9-10 months since I put on cleats and pads and stuff. I’m really enjoying this moment.”

Nacob Dean, linebacker

Like most rookies, Dean is learning on the fly, so the Eagles’ third-round pick didn’t get many opportunities with the first team in practice because he was behind Kyjir White and TJ Edwards. That’s what makes preseason games so important for young players like him.

Marcus Epps, safety

Over the past three seasons, the Eagles have released veterans Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod without an early-round draft pick or premier free agent ready to take over. Epps, in fact, was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2019. Epps moved up the depth chart and had a strong training camp. Now he has to prove he can do it when it counts.

Brandon Graham, defensive end

Graham is much like Seumalo, returning from a torn Achilles for all but the first two games of last season. Graham is 34 years old, but while he looks good in practice, it’s different in a game. Still, Graham is a leader and someone the Eagles need to play well.

Britton Covey, wide receiver

The 5-foot-8, 173-pounder became a star among undrafted free agents with his speed and shiftiness. But Covey has plenty of odds as there are about six players vying for that final wide receiver spot. Eagles coach Nick Siriani said from his experiences with other teams: “We brought guys into the team because of what they did in the preseason (games).” In other words, this is where players like Covey need to make their mark.

Carson Strong, quarterback

It was not a good training camp for Strong. He’s clearly behind Reid Sinnett for the third quarterback spot — if the Eagles decide to keep that many. Strong doesn’t get more than a few reps in practice, so whenever he gets in the game, he needs to make the most of his opportunities. That starts Friday, but probably not until the fourth quarter.

Hassan Reddick, pass rusher

Reddick, who grew up in South Jersey, signed a three-year deal worth $45 million to play closer to home. Reddick has 23½ sacks over the past two seasons, and the Eagles desperately need that kind of production. He also plays a key role in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s strategy of going with the odd-man front.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, tight end

Arcega-Whiteside, the Eagles’ second-round pick in 2019, is getting another chance after switching positions from wide receiver to tight end. But really, it’s a longshot for Arceag-Whiteside. However, he will get some opportunities with rookie Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson still coming back from the PUP list. Since Dallas doesn’t expect Goedert to play much, it will be Zach Stoll, Richard Rodgers and Arcega-Whiteside against the Jets.