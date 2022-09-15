New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

‘Tis the season for viral videos, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is opening the 2022 NFL season with his own social media moment after fans went into a frenzy over being thrown by Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in the Eagles’ 38-35 win Sunday.

During a podcast with younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce Both talked about the viral moment when the veteran was “hip tossed” by the 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

“… You’re going viral right now because of your encounter with Malcolm Rodriguez. You got a good WWE hip toss,” Travis Kelce joked on the “New Heights” podcast.

Lions’ Tracy Walker on ejection after late hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘I let my team down’

“It was good. I thought I had him, I was running him in the end zone, and at the last second — whoah! — he gave me a judo hip toss. Didn’t see that coming,” Jason Kelsey said before giving it away. Credit Rodriguez.

“It’s impressive though. It’s a quick turn of the hips. He’s a good player. He moved better on me when he had a draw earlier in the game when he tackled Jalen Hurts.

“The kid has a really bright future, he’s the star of the ‘Hard Knocks’ show, he seems to have a great mentality. And it’s not the first time I’ve gone viral for a kick, and I’m sure it won’t be the last.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce recalls his own viral moment when he had a run-in with him Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.

“I got hip thrown by Von Miller my sophomore year in the league, and he actually hip threw me from one knee. I felt like a rag doll,” Travis said. “I thought the play was almost over — I don’t want to say I let it go — but I certainly wasn’t trying to focus on Vaughn, and Vaughn had a completely different idea of ​​what was going on. He knew he wasn’t going to make a play and threw me completely hip and into the next week.”

Jason Kelsey added that while the two brothers laughed off the viral moments, the dramas were largely inevitable.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I feel like going viral for getting yours — kicking is like a rite of passage in the NFL. Everybody gets it at some point,” Jason said.

The Lions are available The Eagles trailed in the second half in their season opener for the third year in a row. But Kelsey’s brothers like what they’ve seen so far.

“I’m not going to lie. After watching ‘Hard Knocks,’ I became a fan of the Lions and a lot of the characters they got,” Travis said. “Dan Campbell – loved playing for him, fantastic guy.

“What they do at HBO is back up the team they’re trying to figure out. They’ve got a tough-minded, tough coach, and their team played that way,” Jason added.