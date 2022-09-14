New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Four Philadelphia Eagles fans who claim they were injured after a railing collapsed at FedEx Field filed a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

As if the Commanders weren’t in enough legal trouble, a new lawsuit says fans were injured when they tried to congratulate quarterback Jalen Hurts after a win and the railing broke and they fell to the ground.

A team official told ESPN after the January incident that the collapse area was designed for the disabled and was designed to accommodate only six people in wheelchairs, and each of those six was accompanied by one person.

Bob Sokolow, an attorney for the alleged victims, said none of the stadium staff stopped him from entering the area and leaning over the railing. The railing is known to be held together with a zip tie.

“Reducing a security measure in such a high-visibility, high-traffic area is beyond negligence,” Sokolov said. “Whether it’s an NCAA game or a pro basketball game or the NFL, everybody comes to the tunnel where the players come out. Everybody steps up to get a high-five or a wristband or whatever. It just puts more pressure on it. Otherwise, miserable railings.”

At the time, Commanders released a statement saying no one was seriously injured and “to the best of our knowledge, everyone involved was given an onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord.”

Fans called it “patentably false” and each is seeking $75,000 for lost income, medical expenses and pain and suffering.

Eagles make Jalen injury short after collapsing FedExfield railing

Some of the injuries they suffered included cervical strains, muscle strains, bone fractures, cuts, headaches and “other potential long-term effects, physical and emotional,” according to ESPN.

“I’m just glad everybody got away with it. That was crazy right there,” Hurts said after the game. “It was a real dangerous situation. I’m so happy everyone came back from it, it seemed. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it.”