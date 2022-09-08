New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Philadelphia Eagles executive Howie Roseman was candid about the one draft pick he wants to get back as he enters his 22nd season as a member of the organization.

Roseman joined the Eagles in 2000 as salary cap staff counsel and eventually served as general manager in 2010, executive vice president of football operations in 2015, and then executive vice president/general manager in 2019.

His first-round draft pick in 2020, wide receiver Jalen Rieger, still haunts Roseman. Justin Jefferson was selected by the team to select Reagor. Jefferson had nearly five times as many receiving yards and 14 more touchdowns than Reager in his first two years with the Minnesota Vikings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think one of my many weaknesses is that I spend more time thinking about my mistakes than my successes,” Roseman says. SportsRadio 94WIP on Tuesday.

“I think it’s constantly making me better. Whenever we do something like that, I go back and I go through the process and how we came to that decision. It’s obvious, I’m not going to sit here and lie, we’re like, ‘I’d love to have that moment back. All these moments where you go. I believe they will lead. I think there were some mistakes in the process when we won the World Championship, but they will lead us to where we want to be. I can’t go back in time and change it, all I can do is learn from it and get better.”

He and Derek Carr ‘almost died together,’ says Raiders’ Davante Adams

Roseman said he focused heavily on fitness when choosing Rheagar.

“I think there is a lot of message, we have to take the best players at all times,” he added. “We don’t have to worry so much about fitness or what we have on the team. You go back to that moment, we have two tight ends in the middle of the field, Greg Ward is coming off a really good year in the slot. We’re looking for a specific role, not grading players. It’s on me, 100%. At the end of the day, I’m responsible for all of that. But I also promise you that if I make a mistake, I’ll do everything in my power to make it right.”

In two seasons, Rheagar has 64 catches on 111 targets. He had 695 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. The Eagles traded Rieger before the start of the 2022 regular season to the Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 draft pick.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Philadelphia enters the 2022 season with AJ Brown and Devonta Smith as their top two targets for Jalen Hurts.