Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend Barbara Palvin shared a sweet moment on the 79th Venice International Film Festival red carpet.

The couple walked the red carpet in Venice, Italy for the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise.” Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Dan Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith took a moment to share a kiss.

Palvin, who is an ambassador for Armani Beauty, wore a black sequin dress with her hair in a bun while her boyfriend wore a classy black tuxedo.

The “Suite Life of Jack and Cody” actor Started dating the model in 2018 and took their relationship to the next level shortly after moving in together in 2019.

The sweetness started before the two walked the carpet together. The two arrived in Italy on August 30 ahead of the festival, both in love and excited for the event.

Others led the way down Hillary Clinton Carpet, Tessa Thompson and Julianne Moore are among the many.

“Don’t Worry Darling,” “The Whale” and “Blonde” are other films screening at the highly regarded festival.