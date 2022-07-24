closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dwight Smith, a World Series champion outfielder with the Atlanta Braves, died Friday, the organization announced. He is 58 years old.

Smith died of heart and lung failure, the team said. He lived in Peachtree City, about 30 miles south of Atlanta.

Dwight Smith and pitcher Greg Maddux of the Atlanta Braves celebrate their 1995 World Series championship after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 on October 28, 1995 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta.

Dwight Smith and pitcher Greg Maddux of the Atlanta Braves celebrate their 1995 World Series championship after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 on October 28, 1995 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta.
(Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)

“We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series championship team,” the Braves said.

“The 1989 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, Dwight enjoyed an eight-year major league career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and Braves. Dwight was also a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park. .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife Cheryl, daughters Tyler and Shannyn and son Dwight, Jr.”

Smith made his debut with the Chicago Cubs in 1989. He hit .324 with 111 hits and nine home runs. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to teammate Jerome Walton.

FILE - Atlanta Braves outfielder Dwight Smith swings during a game against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego.

FILE – Atlanta Braves outfielder Dwight Smith swings during a game against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego.
(Stephen Dunn/Allsport)

Smith joined the Braves in 1995 and played in 103 games, winning the World Series against the Cleveland Indians.

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado to Miss Cardinals Series VS. Blue Jays over wax status

During his time with the Cubs and Braves, he played for the California Angels and Baltimore Orioles.

In eight years, he batted .275 with a .755 OPS and 46 home runs.

Former MLB player Dwight Smith poses for a photo with his son, Dwight Smith Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays during a game on May 18, 2017 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

Former MLB player Dwight Smith poses for a photo with his son, Dwight Smith Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays during a game on May 18, 2017 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.
(Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

His son, Dwight Smith Jr., played in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.