type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Dwight McNeil Everton sign Burnley winger for £20m
SportsFOOTBALL

Dwight McNeil Everton sign Burnley winger for £20m

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -


Frank Lampard has called Dwight McNeil a ‘huge talent’ after the winger completed his move from Burnley to Everton for a fee that could be as high as £20m.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal and will be the club’s third summer signing after his former Burnley teammate James Tarkowski and Sporting’s loan defender Ruben Vinagre.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues

Read more

Rafael Benítez, the former Everton manager, was eager to sign the former England under-21 international last summer, and Lampard needs new additions to his strike line following the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham.

“I was a big fan of Dwight for a while,” the Everton manager said. “He’s got a huge talent and he’s the kind of player we want to bring on the team to help us get better.”

Rochdale native McNeil made 146 appearances for Burnley, graduating from their academy. He failed to score and provided only one assist as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season but believes Lampard’s approach will improve his results.

“Talking to the manager about what they want for the future was very exciting and engaging for me,” he said. “I feel like playing under a manager like Frank Lampard will help me improve my statistics and that’s what I want to do and improve my game.”

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Despite being only 22 years old, he has a lot of experience in the Premier League and the statistics prove we have attracted one of the best young talents in English football. We are confident that by working with Frank and his coaching staff, Dwight will be able to become even better and live a long and successful career at Everton.

Quick guide

How do I subscribe to sports news?

Show
  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS app store for iPhones or the Google Play store for Android phones by searching for “The Guardian”.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, please make sure you are using the latest version.
  • In the Guardian app, press the yellow button in the bottom right corner, then go to Settings (gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sports notifications.
was it helpful?

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have signed a five-year contract with Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards. The 22-year-old American centre-back joined Bayern Munich from Dallas in 2018 and has been on loan at Hoffenheim since February 2021.

“I grew up watching the Premier League and of course I grew up watching [Wilfried] Zaha, so it will be great to spend time with them on the field [the players] and be part of this historic club,” Richards told the Palace website.

Previous articleWhy the cover of Vogue caused controversy about Elena Zelenskaya
Next articleTrump defends Saudi-backed tour of Bedminster: ‘No one got to the bottom of 9/11’

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

California Customs and Border Patrol seizes nearly 500 packages of meth, fentanyl in five days

off Video Fentanyl overdose affects Americans of all ages Fox News correspondent...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Jon Stewart blasts Senate Republicans over veterans burn pits bill

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 28 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Brooke Shields says women over 40 have been ‘underrepresented’ in her career: ‘You’ve been put out to pasture’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Oregon district admin’s email hesitates to reopen schools before implementing ‘equity’ agenda

closer Video Oregon nurse speaks out against public school teaching Kristen Stevens...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Haitian migrants found dead in Puerto Rico waters, dozens more found safe on uninhabited island

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 28 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Hong Kong boy band Mirror ended the concert after the monitor fell on the dancers

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Earps ready to do business with De Gea deals

Shortly after the final whistle at Bramall Lane...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

England and Germany to show 13-year progress in Euro final

OOn Sunday, the Helsinki Olympic Stadium will be...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Carvalho in the Forest? Firmino to Juventus?

Nottingham Forest Promotion Prize - Become the 14th...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Wigman’s unmistakably good England has yet to revive my familiar pain

IIn 2014, Cambridge United played Gateshead in the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News