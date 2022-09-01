New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Director Stephen Merchant spills the beans Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsons Eating habits

A merchant who worked at The Rock “Fighting With My Family” Speaking to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM, he explained the actor’s “regimented” diet.

“I remember having a meeting with him in Texas before WrestleMania and we were having a meeting about the movie and his alarm would go off at 3:17 p.m. and he’d go to the fridge and there’d be turkey and rice. He’d write ‘3:17 p.m.’ on it and he’d microwave it. ,” recalled the merchant. “It’s very regimented.”

“It’s extraordinary,” he added.

Director Johnson once said that he took his own meals to restaurants.

“I think somebody told me that when he went out to dinner with friends he had to take his food to the restaurant and heat it up, maybe because it was the structured food he had,” he said.

“Moana” star Follows a strict diet and exercise program to maintain his ripped body.

However, he has been participating in cheat meals for some time. Johnson recently tried an In-N-Out burger for the first time and shared his cheat meal for the “history books.” The former WWE wrestler ordered two double-double cheeseburgers and two large fries.

“A solid start with a bite of good fries,” He wrote Before adding, “As we know s—– fries can ruin the whole experience.”

He paired the meal with some tequila, according to his post.

In a YouTube video shared in February, Johnson revealed his motivation to keep up his exercise routine.

“I don’t just load these bars with metal plates. I put everything on them,” The Rock said in the video. “My concerns, my fears, my hopes, my dreams and my responsibilities as a provider, a father, a husband, a businessman. Some would even say a leader. What I do outside is what I do here.”

“In the gym, as in life, raising the bar isn’t always about putting on a big show,” he continued. “It’s the little silent promises you make to yourself. The ones you can break and no one knows, but you don’t. You show up every day and meet this gym on its terms; with humility, gratitude, and respect. Through struggle, through pain, through sweat. You’re in any moment. Quit, but by that little voice in your gut that says you won’t. You raise and raise and raise again.”