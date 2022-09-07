New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Once called the “People’s Champ” in the wrestling ring. In his new world as one of the most respected film actors, he is recognized as having a heart of gold.

Johnson agreed Brendan Fraser Johnson was instrumental in launching his Hollywood career, tweeting in support of “The Whale” actor after a heartwarming moment caught on video. Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival following the film’s premiere Sunday.

Fraser, 53, of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday afternoon hit a whirlwind few days of press for the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film, which has generated Oscar buzz for his portrayal of Charlie, a 600-pound man struggling emotionally and physically to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Johnson, one of them Most Followed Celebrities On any social media platform, the pair tweeted their unwavering support for Fraser nearly 20 years after they worked together on “The Mummy Returns.” The film was released on May 4, 2001 on a budget of $98 million and grossed $435 million at the box office.

Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears as ‘The Whale’ receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

“I’m so happy to see this beautiful eulogy for Brendan,” The Former WWE star Fraser posted a tweet sharing a video of the theater audience applauding continuously for the premiere.

“He supported me in getting into his Mommy Returns franchise for my first role which launched my Hollywood career. Congrats to Root and my bud Darren Aronofsky on all of your success. #TheWhale.”

Brendan Fraser talks about 600-pound transformation in ‘The Whale’: ‘I wanted to disappear’

“The Whale” brought Fraser back into the spotlight as the “Encino Man” star fell short after several surgeries to address physical ailments caused by his own stunts. He also addressed the ramifications of speaking out about the alleged assault from 2003.

Fraser was in great spirits as he pushed his luggage cart through the terminal After returning from ItalyHis new film there received high praise.

After a screening earlier this week, Fraser was noticeably moved by the response to the film. He could barely stand as the crowd cheered after the credits rolled.

“Brendan Fraser is back – and he cried during #Venezia79’s six-minute standing ovation for #TheWhale,” tweeted Variety’s Ramin Setudeh.

“The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so rousing that Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater, but the audience’s applause kept him in.”

In a pre-show interview with reporters, Fraser expressed gratitude for the “favor” he’s received since discussing his latest work.

“I look forward to seeing how This film left a deep impression As much on everyone as on me,” he said, via the New York Times.

Fraser recalls that playing Charlie, a reclusive character in 2012, required him to wear extensive prosthetics that sometimes weighed up to 300 pounds. Off-Broadway Samuel D. Play by Hunter.

“I had to learn to move in a new way,” Fraser said. “I’ve developed muscles I didn’t know I had. I even feel vertigo at the end of the day when all the accessories are removed, like when you step off a boat into a dock in Venice.”

But following in Charlie’s footsteps gave Fraser “an appreciation for corporeal beings, because I learned that you have to be a very strong person, physically, emotionally, to inhabit that physical being. And I think that’s Charlie.”

Represents the role of a A major comeback For Fraser’s career. This is his first lead role in nearly ten years. “The Mummy” star starred this year in Martin Scorsese’s latest western, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and in “Behind the Curtain of Night” with Don Olivieri and Marcia Cross.

Asked if he was once again excited about his career prospects, Fraser remained humble.

“My crystal ball is broken,” Fraser said. “I don’t know if yours will work, but meet me after the show and we’ll see together.”