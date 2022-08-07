Dutch government declares state of emergency due to raging forest fires

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has declared a state of emergency in parts of central Newfoundland as wildfires continue to spiral out of control.

The state of emergency applies to the areas of Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishops Falls and the Conneigre Peninsula.

In a video message posted on social media on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Andrew Fury called it the worst fire situation in Newfoundland since 1961 and said that while the fires do not currently threaten the public, “the wind is changing and the pattern of smoke spread will change significantly.” “.

“This is a dynamic situation,” he said, in a video sequence with Forestry Secretary Derek Bragg and Chief of Staff Jason Glod.

Fury said they have asked the Central Health Region to develop an evacuation plan for their hospitals, nursing homes and nursing homes if the need arises, and people living in affected communities should also be prepared for possible evacuations.

“We don’t want to spread panic, but we need to act responsibly given the current threat level,” he said.

In a tweet Saturday night, federal emergency preparedness minister Bill Blair said he approved the Newfoundland and Labrador government’s request for assistance from the Canadian military. Blair said the staff will help “plan and coordinate evacuation and movement operations from affected areas.”

Fires have been raging in central Newfoundland for two weeks now, with the largest of them near the Bay d’Espoire Highway forcing the closure of the only road to and from the Connagre Peninsula.

In a video message Saturday, Bragg said officials were concerned that, given the weather forecast, this fire would combine with another fire nearby at Paradise Lake.

“We can see how the fire will spread to 10 kilometers,” Glode said. “That puts us about 10 to 15 kilometers from Grand Falls Windsor and we’re most concerned about the smoke and embers and hot ash and stuff falling on property.”

On a Sunday afternoon in downtown Newfoundland, temperatures can reach 28 degrees and wind gusts can reach 35 kilometers per hour.

Glode is asking people in affected communities to “smartly set fire to” their property, including cutting grass, clearing mulch and any flammable materials around their property, and trimming any trees leaning against their homes.

Glod said brigades are building firebreaks along power lines in the province.

“This is our line of defense in terms of affected communities if the fire gets to this point,” he said.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for Northeast Newfoundland, including Grand Falls Windsor, Clarenville, the Bonavista Peninsula and the Terra Nova area.