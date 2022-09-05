New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bolton, Mass. (AP) – Dustin Johnson gave LIV golf its first big moment Sunday when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston for his first victory. 19 months.

Johnson’s putt on the par-5 18th was going so fast that it might have gone six feet past the hole. But it hit the back of the cup and fell to the front of the cup to beat Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

He raised his arm and dropped it for a slow-motion uppercut, instead clashing hands with Austin Johnson, his brother and the caddy. The win was worth $4 million to Johnson. With his team winning again, he has now earned $9,962,500 in four events.

“It’s a little fast, but it’s a good line,” Johnson said with a big smile. “I got a couple of unlucky breaks (on No. 18) the first time. It owed me one and I got it.”

Many others with a first playoff chance at the four LIV golf events ended up with sloppy finishes.

Johnson finished with a 5-under 65 and needed a birdie on the par-5 18th. His drive bounced right rough, his iron left well into the trees and he had to scramble to tie with Lahiri (64) and Niemann (66) at 15-under 265.

Lahiri hit the fairway metal to five feet in regulation on the 18th and his winning eagle putt landed around the right edge of the cup.

Lee Westwood finished one shot out of the playoff after a 62 that included two bogeys in his final three holes. He looked set to win when he bounced back from a bogey on No. 1 in a shotgun start with a short birdie on the par-3 second.

He is no. 3, a 352-yard hole and ended a great birdie opportunity. Westwood hit a lob wedge that landed 40 feet short of the pin and into the bunker. He hits weak and misses an 18-foot par putt.

“The lob wedge is a little fat,” Westwood said. “Make three and I win the tournament and I make five. It’s a painful way to finish.”

British Open champion Cameron Smith shot 63 among the six players who recently signed up with the Saudi-funded league. He held the lead until he hit his tee shot into the trees on No. 1, his 17th hole. Pitched out sideways. He made bogey.

Smith tied for fourth with Westwood. Each earned a little more than $1 million.

Johnson has not won since the Saudi international, which is part of the European tour schedule on February 7, 2021. Tiger Woods is the longest No. 1 player since falling out of the world’s top 15 when he signed with LIV Golf.

He has been part of the Rival League outside London since early June and he has finished in the top 10 in all of them.

I have a chance to win over everyone,” he said. “That’s three in a row for the team, and for me to get my first place, I’m happy.”

He left on the 18th, holding the phone on a video call to his two sons.

Lahiri and Nieman each earned a little more than $1.8 million for the playoff loss. They are among six players who signed with LIV Golf after the PGA Tour season ended.

The next LIV Golf Invitational Series is in two weeks at Rich Harvest Farms in the Chicago suburbs, which hosted the Solheim Cup in 2009.