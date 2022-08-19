During what he hopes will be a record-breaking flight, a teenage pilot stops at Labrador to rest and pay his respects.

In less than a week, Mac Rutherford is due to arrive in Bulgaria, making him the youngest person to circumnavigate the world solo. (Regan Burden/CBC)

For a Belgian-British teenager hoping to become the youngest person to circumnavigate the world solo, this week’s visit to Labrador was not only one of the last stops on his journey, but also a tribute to his family’s aviation history.

Mac Rutherford arrived in Happy Valley Goose Bay on Wednesday, greeted on the runway by the public and members of 5 Wing Goose Bay – and a water cannon salute. He was presented with a 5 Wings commemorative coin, a copy of Them Days Labrador history magazine, and a piece of the labradorite mineral.

Rutherford, 17, said he was thrilled to be greeted with excitement during his journey.

“His [something] I will probably never experience this again,” he said.

Rutherford collected stickers at his stops. Before leaving for Greenland, he put on some of his new stickers, including this Labrador flag sticker. (Regan Burden/CBC)

Rutherford started his journey in March when he was 16 years old and was scheduled to finish in two to three months, but problems with visas, paperwork and permits caused him some delays – he was stuck in Crete for a month and a half and then stuck again In Dubai. for another month and a half. He had hoped to complete the trip at 16, but delays made it impossible – he turned 17 on June 21.

“It was kind of a mixed bag because it’s nice to have your birthday and all that… but I was hoping to come back when I was 16. But there’s nothing you can do about it,” Rutherford said.

Current record holder Travis Ludlow set the record when he was 18 years old. If all goes according to plan, Mac will complete his journey in just under a week, returning to his starting point in Sofia, Bulgaria, when he is even more than a year younger than Ludlow.

Rutherford said the first step in planning a trip like his is to determine the route.

“You can’t start going anywhere if you don’t know where you are going,” he said. “I picked two points across from each other…then I just found a route between them. The route has changed a lot since then, but this is just the beginning.”

Rutherford flies a Shark ultralight aircraft that can cruise at 300 km/h. Rutherford says he usually flies about 5,500 feet above the ground – low enough to see all the countries he flies over.

He says Rutherford flies the Shark, an ultralight aircraft that can reach high speeds and has plenty of fuel, making it ideal for his travels. (Regan Burden/CBC)

A family of aviators.

Raised in a family of aviators, Rutherford has been flying for most of his life and says he first flew an airplane when he was seven years old. He began flying with his parents more often when he was ten years old and received his pilot’s license when he was only 15 years old.

He said he was the world’s youngest pilot at the time and is now following in the footsteps of his older sister Zara, who flew solo around the world earlier this year, becoming the youngest woman to do so.

“When I got my license, I knew I wanted to do something special in aviation, but I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted to do. But when my sister flew around the world, I realized that I also want to fly around the world, – said Rutherford.

“She gave me quite a lot of advice… if there are clouds or mountain ranges, make sure you can always go around them and land somewhere else. Don’t get into a situation that you can get out of.”

Rutherford flies over Makkovik en route to Greenland. (Presented by Barry Andersen)

In preparation for the trip, Rutherford made two transatlantic flights with his father, Sam, a pilot who “flies” planes, transporting them for other people.

Sam Rutherford survived a fatal crash near Makkovik in 2019 when a snowstorm hit, leaving him stranded on a mountainside for several hours while a ground search and rescue team from Makkovik made their way to his location.

En route to Greenland on Thursday, Mac Rutherford flew over Makkovik to pay tribute to the people who saved his father.

