As today’s high inflation forces Americans to rethink how, when and where they shop, salvage food stores are on the rise.

Nicholas Duke, manager of Uplifting Deals in Asheville, NC, joined “Fox & Friends” on Monday and explained how salvage food stores buy overstock from traditional retailers and then resell it in their own stores.

Duke said the existence of “best-by” or “sell-by” dates on items tells retailers when to refresh their food stocks.

The products, however, are still salvageable.

“We are very diligent about removing dates when we know the food is no longer of good quality and is available[ting] Get over it,” he said.

“We make sure that we are selling our customers a quality product and that they have enough food to put on the table for their families,” he added.

Other items thrown away by retailers may have slightly damaged, dented or old packaging.

Duke noted that his store sells a box of brand-name cereal for $1.50.

Meanwhile, in some major cities like New York City, the same cereal is currently $10 per box.

Because there’s no telling exactly what might arrive in stores from week to week, Duke advises shoppers to be consistent in checking their local salvage food store stock.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” he advised.

“So you always want to check and see what’s coming — and make sure you get here first.”