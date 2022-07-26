New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden said in a pre-recorded speech on Monday that former President Donald Trump “didn’t have the guts” to stop the rioters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“The police were the heroes that day. Donald Trump didn’t have the courage to act,” the president said in a pre-taped video aired at the annual conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

In his remarks, Biden accused Trump of sitting “in a private dining room next to the Oval Office” as his supporters and others violated Congress, resulting in the shooting death of an Air Force veteran.

The president also recognized law enforcement officials and the Capitol Police who endured “three hours of medieval hell.”

“Lives were lost. And for three hours, the defeated former president of the United States watched it all happen as he sat comfortably in a private dining room next to the Oval Office,” said Biden, who was detained after him. He was found to be Covid-19 positive last week

“You saw what happened,” the president continued. “The Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, other law enforcement agencies have been assaulted and assaulted before our eyes.”

He said officers were “surrounded by spears, sprays, stomping, brutality” and “dripping blood, carnage, face to face with a crazed crowd who believed the lies of a defeated president.”

“Every day we rely on law enforcement to protect lives. Then, on January 6, we rely on law enforcement to protect our democracy,” Biden added.

During the speech, Biden also called Trump “pro-insurgency” and said he was not “democracy,” “pro-cop” or “pro-American.”

The president’s comments came as the Democratic-controlled Select Investigative Committee continues its probe into the January 6 attack, often seeking links between the riots and Trump.

Rallies across the country have fueled speculation that Trump will make another bid for the White House as Democrats continue to air public hearings critical of the former president.

At a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Trump called on Americans to “unite” against “tyranny” in Washington.

“We will never surrender, we will never surrender,” he said in his speech. “We’re just four months away from the most important election in American history. It would be tragic if we don’t get this done.”

Trump has yet to officially announce whether he intends to run for president in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.