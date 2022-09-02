New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Russia on Friday accused Ukraine of trying to plant spies at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) probes the plant’s security amid the shutdown.

“Ukrainian special service, by order of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy]tried to introduce their spies and saboteurs working under journalistic cover to the IAEA delegation at the Zaporizhia NPP,” Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow-appointed regional official, told Russian-state-owned media outlet RIA.

Rogov claimed the effort was halted on Friday and Ukrainian journalists were barred from entering the plant.

Fox News could not independently verify Rogov’s claims or confirm whether all Ukrainian journalists had been barred from entering the plant since the IAEA returned to the ZNPP for its second day of inspection.

Russian forces have occupied the plant since March, though Ukrainian technicians continue to operate the nuclear station under threat of physical and verbal abuse.

A former worker at ZNPP told Fox News this week that he personally knew two colleagues who were “captured” by Russian forces and held in the plant’s basement where they were tortured.

At least one of the technicians he mentioned was accused of “spotting” for the Ukrainian military – an allegation the source said he did not believe.

Russian media said on Friday that a delegation from the state-owned nuclear energy agency Rosatom toured the power station with IAEA officials and showed the damage caused by the firing.

Moscow has blamed Ukraine for repeated firings that threaten the integrity and safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Ukraine in turn has accused Russia of trying to provoke a reaction in the area by attacking a plant where its troops are stationed and attacking civilian targets in a neighboring town, including three kindergartens, on Thursday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who has led a team of 12 other men and one woman to inspect the safety of the plant, told reporters that the ZNPP had clearly been damaged “several times”.

“It is clear that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated,” he said on Friday, according to a Reuters report. “This is something that cannot happen.”

Grossi said that despite the threat, his team would remain in place and provide an unbiased assessment of what was happening on the ground.

Ukrainian and Western officials have called on Russia to militarize the region to prevent a nuclear disaster.