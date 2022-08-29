During an election debate with rival Lula, Bolsonaro made a personal attack on a female journalist

Sao Paulo (CNN)Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and their major electoral rivals Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Insults were traded on Sunday during a charged election debate in which Bolsonaro launched a scathing personal attack on a journalist who questioned his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think you fell asleep thinking about me. You love me,” Bolsonaro told Vera Magalhas after being asked about Brazil’s Covid-19 vaccination rate. “You are a disgrace to journalism in Brazil,” he said.
Magalhas later said that Bolsonaro’s attitude was “totally out of control, unnecessary and… harmful to himself.” She said she believes Bolsonaro “doesn’t like being questioned by women.”
Bolsonaro has faced criticism for his attitude towards women after he made disparaging comments about Magalhas. The far-right leader defended his government’s support for laws in favor of women, claiming that “the vast majority of women in Brazil love me” because he opposes legalizing drugs.
Bolsonaro and former president Lula joined four other candidates in the first televised debate ahead of October’s presidential election. The debate focused on a range of issues, including the economy, climate change and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, but was marred by personal attacks.
Bolsonaro has been forced to take a defensive stance on his handling of the economy, the climate crisis and the pandemic. The president claimed Brazil’s economy was “booming”, despite record unemployment during his administration.
Meanwhile, Lula, the most popular candidate according to recent opinion polls, has denied corruption charges and defended his innocence.
Lula was convicted of corruption in 2017 and surrendered to federal authorities in April 2018 to serve a 12-year prison sentence. However, in 2021, the Supreme Court overturned the impeachment and allowed him to run for president again.
“I was arrested so that you could be elected president, but I was later found not guilty. But it’s so bad what you have to hide to see in one fell swoop that I’m going to win!” Lula said in reference to Bolsonaro’s alleged efforts to withhold information and weaken transparency since taking office.
Senator Simon Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party and a member of the country’s Covid-19 parliamentary commission accused Bolsonaro of delaying Covid-19 vaccines and spreading false news about the virus, claims the president denied.
Three other candidates participated in the debate, Soraya Thronic of the Brazilian Union Party, Ciro Gomes, former finance minister of the Democratic Labor Party, and political scientist and author Luis Felipe D’Avila of the Novo Party.
This will be Lula’s sixth run for president with the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT). He served in the role from 2003 to 2011 and left office with an approval rating of 90% after lifting millions of Brazilians out of poverty during his time in power.
However, his luck did not last long. After surviving throat cancer in 2011, da Silva was convicted six years later of corruption and money laundering, charges stemming from a wide-ranging investigation into state oil company Petrobras.
Brazil’s first round of presidential voting is scheduled for Oct. 2, and officials have warned that unrest could spill over into the hotly contested election.
The country’s Superior Electoral Court Minister Edson Fachin said in June that A Risk of unrest “More serious” than the January 6, 2021 riot in the US Capitol.
Bolsonaro, who is trailing Lula in opinion polls, has repeatedly cast doubt on the country’s electoral process and has particularly criticized the use of electronic ballots — a system that existed in 2000. He has also appealed to the army. Parallel “public” counting of votes.
Fachin said election officials would not accept interference from the federal government or the armed forces, adding that the Organization of American States (OAS) had agreed to act as observers in Brazil’s elections.