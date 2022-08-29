During an election debate with rival Lula, Bolsonaro made a personal attack on a female journalist

Sao Paulo (CNN) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and their major electoral rivals Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Insults were traded on Sunday during a charged election debate in which Bolsonaro launched a scathing personal attack on a journalist who questioned his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think you fell asleep thinking about me. You love me,” Bolsonaro told Vera Magalhas after being asked about Brazil’s Covid-19 vaccination rate. “You are a disgrace to journalism in Brazil,” he said.

Magalhas later said that Bolsonaro’s attitude was “totally out of control, unnecessary and… harmful to himself.” She said she believes Bolsonaro “doesn’t like being questioned by women.”

Bolsonaro has faced criticism for his attitude towards women after he made disparaging comments about Magalhas. The far-right leader defended his government’s support for laws in favor of women, claiming that “the vast majority of women in Brazil love me” because he opposes legalizing drugs.

Bolsonaro and former president Lula joined four other candidates in the first televised debate ahead of October’s presidential election. The debate focused on a range of issues, including the economy, climate change and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, but was marred by personal attacks.

