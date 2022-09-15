New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Former President Trump’s team’s special counsel on the origins of the Russia investigation, John Durham, told Fox News that the investigation has become “one of the most difficult efforts” to restore transparency in the US government, and that the “drip-drip” is “damning.” The information exposes Democrat wrongdoing and corruption while encouraging all Americans to watch for the “next shoe to drop.”

The comments come after Durham revealed in an unsealed filing this week that the FBI paid Igor Danchenko, a Russian national identified as a primary subsource for the infamous anti-Trump Steele dossier, to be an undercover human source. Bureau from January 2017 to October 2020.

Durham charged Donchenko last year with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. The charges stem from statements made by Donchenko regarding the sources he used to provide information to an investigative agency in the United Kingdom.

“The damning information coming out of Durham’s investigation is revealing an undeniable truth: Democrats and a Democrat-controlled government are guilty of everything President Trump is doing,” Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budovich told Fox News on Thursday. “It is clear that our government is failing us, institutions have been compromised by partisans and activists.”

He said: “That’s why the Durham hearings have become one of the most difficult efforts to restore transparency, integrity and accountability to the process, and every American must wait for the next shoe to drop.”

Although the FBI paid Donchenko to serve as a confidential human resource during the Trump administration—and during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election—Donchenko was involved in an FBI counterintelligence investigation. From 2009 to 2011.

The FBI investigation into Donchenko focused on his contacts with suspected Russian intelligence officials.

Meanwhile, Donchenko served as the primary source for the document, which was commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS. This includes allegations of collusion between Trump and the Russian government. It was written by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

The Clinton campaign and DNC funded the document through law firm Perkins Coe.

The Justice Department’s inspector general revealed in 2019 that the document helped form the basis for warrants obtained against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

The Justice Department agreed in 2020 that FISA warrants to monitor Page did not meet the required legal standing and should never have been issued, when the FBI’s misinformation was removed.

Durham is seeking to admit evidence in Donchenko’s trial, which is set to begin Oct. 11, in a dual document laying out the Ritz Carlton Moscow allegations against Trump.

Durham argued that “the government should have been permitted to present evidence of defendant’s false statement about sourcing the Ritz-Carlton allegations as direct evidence of the alleged crime.”

Durham indicted three people as part of his investigation: Donchenko in November 2021, Michael Sussman in September 2021, and Kevin Kleinsmith in August 2020.

Sussman was found not guilty in June.

Kleinsmith pleaded guilty to changing an email about Carter Page to say he was “not a source” for another government agency, even though Page said the source was for the CIA.

The Justice Department relied on Kleinsmith’s argument in 2017 as it submitted its third and final renewal application to hear Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Kleinsmith pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 400 hours of community service in 2021.

Sources told Fox News that Durham’s investigation is ongoing.