Politics
Politics

Durbin: Trump, colleagues blame for 'stunning' surge in threats against FBI after Mar-a-Lago search

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard Durbin lamented the “dramatic” increase in threats to federal law enforcement following the Aug. 8 FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, blaming the former president and his allies for “inflammatory” rhetoric. Dangerous environment.

“More and more people are questioning the government, questioning authority and risking their lives in the process,” Durbin told reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday Following a bilateral, closed-door briefing with FBI and Homeland Security officials. “And we went into questions about how much this increased. I’ll tell you, it was spectacular.”

Durbin would not reveal the exact numbers shared at the briefing, though he did mention that threats from domestic extremists are now second only to those from international drug gangs. He said threats are being disseminated in a myriad of ways, including through social media where agents’ personal information can be “sensitive.”

Increased Risk:Threats to FBI, law enforcement are already on the rise. Then came Mar-e-Lago

The briefing came a little more than a month after agents discovered thousands of pages of documents, including 54 marked “secret” and 18 marked “top secret,” at Trump’s Florida estate. The former president has declared the discovery an illegal “raid”. A federal magistrate signed the warrant after months of failed negotiations with the National Archives and Trump’s lawyers to turn over the documents.

“What they did is terrible,” Trump reiterated that on Thursday’s Hewitt radio show. “And I don’t think people will stand for that.”

Within days of the Mar-a-Lago discovery, authorities were already reporting specific threatening incidents:

  • In Ohio, a man attacked an FBI office with an AR-15 rifle and a nail gun before being shot and killed in a standoff with police. He posted “Kill FBI on site” on Truth Social, a pro-Trump social media site.
  • In Pittsburgh, there was a man Charges of influencing, obstructing, or retaliating against federal law enforcement officials. “I’m going to slaughter you (expletive),” he wrote a few days ago on the extremist social media site Gab, according to a federal complaint.
  • A handful of armed protesters gathered outside the FBI office in downtown Phoenix, and Another group staked out the FBI office in Midland, Texas.
  • The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued bulletins warning of increased security threats against their agents.

Durbin also called on Trump and political allies to step up rhetoric against law enforcement.

That’s what happened here on January 6, 2021, inviting the crowd to return to the streets, the senator said, referring to the pro-Trump crowd that stormed the Capitol. “This president knew what he was doing at that rally and we saw the results. Five people died, 149 law enforcement agents were injured. His recklessness and inflammatory rhetoric have had consequences.”

What we learned:Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched a month ago. What have we learned since then?

Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who denounced last month “Joe Biden’s FBI Raid Is an Unprecedented Attack on Democratic Standards.” Thursday said Durbin’s criticism is misplaced given Democrats’ criticism of policing in America.

He told USA TODAY that “it’s a little rich for people who condemn law enforcement to talk about what enforcement they have.” “They said they (law enforcement) are systemic racists, that they should be defunded, that they should be stripped of their qualified immunity. This is the most anti-law enforcement party in American history. So I think it’s all a joke.”

contribution; Dylan Wells

‘It’s crazy’: FBI director Christopher Wray expresses deep concern over rising violence in US

