Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin has joined a group of state Democrats criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending him to Chicago and other major American cities, calling the move “cruel and inhumane.”

Durbin made the comments Friday after visiting a Salvation Army shelter in the Windy City, where he said “140 or so people have been sent to Chicago from the state of Texas and elsewhere.”

“This idea of ​​putting these helpless people on buses and trucking them to New York and Washington and Chicago is cruel and it’s inhumane,” Durbin told reporters.

“It doesn’t represent who we are as Americans,” he added, adding, “I’m sorry that the governors of these states did this without thinking about the consequences for these people, but we need to make the best of the situation.”

Three buses carrying migrants have reportedly arrived in Chicago in recent weeks. Arizona, like Texas, shares a border with Mexico, sending migrants on buses to Washington, DC.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Salvation Army — a truly amazing group of women and men who dedicate their lives to helping those less fortunate,” Durbin said Friday. “They’re providing emergency care here for these people in a way that we’re proud of.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has previously lashed out at Abbott for transporting immigrants, calling it “unacceptable” at a press conference this week.

“My disappointment stems from the actions of the governor of Texas,” the Chicago mayor said. “There could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but he chooses to do none of those things. Instead, he chooses to send humans across the country to an uncertain destination.”

“He’s making a human crisis and that doesn’t make sense to me,” Lightfoot added. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made similar comments, accusing Abbott of treating immigrants “like cattle.”

But Abbott hit back at Lightfoot’s comments, accusing her of directing blame at him instead of President Biden.

“[Biden’s] “Inaction at our border is putting Texans’ lives at risk and overwhelming our communities,” the Texas governor said in a tweet.

Fox News’ Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.