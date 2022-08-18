Dumping tailings into the Athabasca River is one of the solutions being considered at the oilfield, says Guilbaud.

Release of treated oil sands tailings to the environment is not the only solution under consideration to clean up the massive toxic ponds in northern Alberta, Federal Environment Minister Stephen Guilbaud said.

Guilbaud said on Wednesday that while his government is developing rules for dumping tailings into the Athabasca River, other solutions are under consideration.

“We never said that this is the only solution we are considering,” he said. “We do not exclude the possibility of finding technical solutions to problems with tailings.”

Guilbaud’s comments came as investigators from UNESCO arrived in Alberta to look into threats to Wood Buffalo National Park, Canada’s largest.

Investigators must assess whether federal and provincial efforts to stop the park’s environmental landslide are enough to prevent the UN agency from listing the park on its list of World Heritage Sites in Danger, a move the body has already called “probable.”

One such threat is the tailings impoundments adjacent to the Athabasca River, which flows into the park, and the vast freshwater delta it protects.

First Nations and environmental groups are concerned that the Alberta government and the federal government have already decided that cleaning up and dumping water into this river is the way to go. It’s not like that, Guilbaud said.

“Some people tell us that the only solution is to disinfect the water and dump it into the river. We certainly don’t take it for money,” he said.

“This is one option, but not the only one.”

UNESCO researchers will determine whether Wood Buffalo National Park should be on the list of World Heritage Sites in Danger. (Courtesy of Mikisew Cree First Nation)

The government is developing regulations in the event that dumping water for treatment is found to be the best solution. Rules take time to develop, and Guillebaud said something should be ready by 2025, when the current ponds run out.

Any emissions must be of drinking water quality, he said. They must also be approved in Ottawa.

“It can’t be if the federal government doesn’t allow it.”

He said other solutions are being considered, such as water disinfection and reuse. Other proposed solutions include pumping water underground.

“Something must be done,” Guilbaud said. “It’s been left unaddressed for quite some time.”

Environment Minister Stephen Guillebaud says dumping treated oil sands tailings into the environment is not the only solution under consideration to clean up toxic ponds in northern Alberta. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

There is growing evidence that tailings are starting to pollute nearby ground and surface water, Guilbaud said.

Whatever solution is found, it should work on a massive scale. The ponds currently hold about 1.4 trillion liters of polluted water and continue to grow, hampering mine restoration efforts.

Guilbaud said Environment Canada is consulting with industry and indigenous peoples.

“The decision will not be made by industry,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Alberta Environment Minister Whitney Issick said the province has the situation under control.

“Albertans and Canadians should know that the Lower Athabasca Oil Sands region is one of the most monitored and studied regions on the planet,” she wrote.

Documents leaked to the Canadian press earlier this year detailing the results of a survey conducted by environmental scientists in the province suggest they still don’t believe Alberta has a good understanding of the overall impact of the oil sands.