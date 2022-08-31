New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Duke men’s basketball freshman Darrick Whitehead underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right foot, the team announced Tuesday.

Whitehead suffered the injury Monday during a team workout and is expected to miss some time. Duke head coach Jon Scheier said in a news release that the team is “confident” he will return to the court in the fall.

“We are pleased to share that Darick had a successful procedure today and is under the best care with our doctors and rehab staff,” Scheier said. “We are confident that he will be back in court soon.”

The New Jersey native was named the Naismith High School Basketball Player of the Year in 2022 after having an outstanding season at Montverde Academy in Florida. He helped the program to back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022 to national championships.

Whitehead is part of a Duke freshman class that already includes Derek Lively II, Jaden Schutt, Christian Reeves, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski.

It’s not a good start to a new era for Duke basketball.

Mike Krzyzewski retired after the 2021–22 season, replacing Scheier on the bench.

Duke is 32-7 overall and 16-4 in the ACC. The team reached the Final Four in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament before losing to North Carolina.

The Blue Devils open the season Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.