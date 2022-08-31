New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NCAA women’s volleyball was embroiled in controversy over the weekend when Duke player Rachel Richardson said she was racially abused during a game against BYU in Utah.

Richardson said BYU officials did not react quickly enough to address the situation. The BYU fan was not a student, was seated in the student section, and the fan was banned from all athletic venues on campus.

On Tuesday, BYU officials said they were still investigating the alleged incident. BYU police Lt. George Besendorfer said a preliminary investigation of footage from the crowd did not show that the banned person shouted anything while Richardson was serving.

“When we watched the video, we didn’t observe that behavior from him,” Besendorfer said, via the Salt Lake Tribune.

BYU Associate Athletic Director Jon McBride added that several athletics employees were reviewing all footage available to the team and found no evidence of racial slurs.

“Various BYU athletics employees are reviewing video from BYUtv and other cameras in the facility available to the volleyball team for film review. This continues immediately following Friday night’s match,” McBride said in a statement. “The man who was banned was someone Duke identified as using racial slurs. However, we could find no evidence of that man using racial slurs during the match.”

Richardson’s godmother, Lesa Pamplin, accused the volleyball player of being called a racist “every time she served” in a tweet. Pamplin also tweeted that Richardson was “threatened by a white male who told her to watch her walk back to the team bus. Put a police officer by their bench.”

A police report obtained by the Salt Lake Tribute indicates a threatening voicemail was sent to the BYU coach on Sunday. A fan banned from BYU venues approached a Duke player after Friday’s game and made the player feel “uncomfortable,” the report said.

A police report said the fan “got in the face” of a Duke player, according to the newspaper. However, the names were redacted in the report. Duke coaches and players identified Richardson as the person from the Cougars’ student section who yelled the N-word at him, police said.

The man, identified as a Utah Valley University student, denied making a racial slur but admitted yelling at players to “don’t hit the ball into the net.” The man admitted to approaching the Duke player but claimed she thought he was a friend of his who played for BYU. Salt Lake Tribune.

Officials say Duke volleyball player ‘failed to give adequate address’ to bye fan

In the report, an officer wrote that they saw nothing on the film that led them to believe that the person accused of making the racial slurs actually made them.

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmo asked students with any information about the incident to come forward.

“As children of God, we are responsible,” Holmo said. “Our goal is to love one another and treat everyone with respect. And that didn’t happen. We fell short.”

Richardson appeared on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” on Tuesday and noted that by the fourth set, the boos had escalated. Police said in their report that while Richardson’s family initially said racial slurs were made, there was no person at the student section during the second set.

“In the fourth set, we went back to that side, and the atmosphere in the student section almost changed. My black teammates on the bench weren’t even playing, they were called out, pointed, and it was really confusing.

According to the newspaper, Bessendorfer asked if officers could further review the videos to see who was yelling the alleged expletives. Bessendorfer replied that the police were no longer looking at the footage.

Richardson is the only black starter on the volleyball squad.

“We stand against racism, bigotry or hate of any kind. As a program we have worked extensively to create an inclusive and safe environment where our student-athletes feel heard and supported, but are not naive to the fact that there is always work to be done,” Duke volleyball said in a statement Sunday. Said.

“We empower our student-athletes to use their voices in the fight against all forms of injustice. From the beginning, our team has been adamant that hate won’t win or prevent people from playing the game they love. They love.”

The matchup between Duke and BYU was part of the DoTerra Classic. Washington State and Rider University also participated in the tournament. BYU said 5,507 attended the game against Duke.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.