Witnesses came forward to hear no racial slurs during last Friday’s BYU-Duke women’s volleyball match, in which Duke’s Rachel Richardson, the only black starter for the Blue Devils, said she was harassed “throughout the match.”

Richardson said in a statement that BYU officials were not quick to address the situation over the initial complaint from the Duke bench. BYU said the fan, who the Salt Lake Tribune said was a Utah Valley University student sitting in the student section, has been banned from all athletic venues on campus.

The BYU Cougar Chronicle — a conservative student newspaper at the university — “a source in the BYU athletic department” said: “Ms. Richardson complained about hearing racial slurs in the second set but did not point anyone out. Officials had a brief discussion and the police were stationed there… There were no complaints until the end of the match. “

The Chronicle spoke to several students sitting in the student section during the game, who said they “heard absolutely nothing” and that the banned fan shouted racial slurs before walking out of the game.

A BYU spokesperson told Fox News Digital about the incident at Smith Fieldhouse last Friday:

– Before the start of the third game, Duke first shouted a racial slur.

– No person identified.

– Four event staff were dispatched to speak to the student section and a uniformed officer.

– Duke made no complaints for the rest of the match.

Duke did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A BYU athletics official said the fan was escorted out of Smith Fieldhouse for “disrupting guests” and not for shouting racial slurs.

BYU officials said several athletic employees have been viewing footage of the game and have yet to find any evidence of racial slurs.

“Various BYU athletics employees are reviewing video from BYUtv and other cameras the volleyball team has access to for film review,” BYU officials said in a statement. “This continues immediately after the match on Friday night. The man who was banned was the man Duke identified as using racial slurs. However, we have found no evidence that the man used slurs during the match.”

The investigation is still ongoing as BYU police Lt. George Besendorfer confirmed that preliminary footage did not show the man yelling anything prohibited while Richardson was serving.

There is also a police report from BYU police Det. Sergeant Richard Larsen, who stood next to a banned fan throughout the fourth set, said the man “(A)might have Sparger syndrome or autism.” Desert news.

A BYU athletics official also told BYU’s student-run newspaper that the man was mentally challenged.

“When a mentally disabled fan approached a Duke player, the Duke team suddenly recognized the disabled ‘voice’ as the same person yelling slurs,” a BYU athletics official told the Chronicle. “They never saw or showed a face, just a voice. They banned this guy. Not for blasphemy, but for interfering with visiting guests. The BYU athletics staff reviewed footage of the entire game and the man identified by Duke was never seated. The student section. She didn’t put together the story, that crowd. BYU banned an innocent person to appease and clear up their PR mess. I don’t know if Ms. Richardson actually misheard something or made up this story on purpose, it certainly didn’t cause the criticism BYU got. There is zero evidence of slander. Not a single witness has come forward besides Ms. Richardson. Not a single cell phone video or BYUtv’s many camera angles caught a single thing. How this guy said a slur during ‘every single serve’ is improbable.”

Richardson’s godmother, Lesa Pamplin, accused the volleyball player of being called a racist “every time she served” in a tweet. Pamplin tweeted that Richardson was threatened by a white male, saying, “Watch her get back on the team bus.”

A threatening voicemail was also sent to the BYU coach on Sunday, according to a police report obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune. The same police report said Duke coaches identified him as the man who yelled the n-word at Richardson from the student section.

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmo asked students to come forward with any information they have on the incident.

The university released a statement this past Saturday saying, “BYU Athletics is fully committed to eradicating racism and rejecting attitudes and actions of any form of bias.”

“There are no words strong enough to say that we are deeply disappointed by the actions of a few fans at last night’s volleyball match between BYU and Duke at Smith Fieldhouse. We will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

Richardson spoke on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” on Tuesday and noted that by the fourth set, the boos had increased.

“Even my black teammates who were on the bench, who weren’t playing, called them out, showed them, and why it was really messed up. That’s when the racial slurs and heckling escalated.” she said.

“We stand against racism, bigotry or hatred of any kind,” Duke volleyball said in a statement Sunday. “As a program, we have worked extensively to create an inclusive and safe environment where our student-athletes feel heard and supported, but are not naive to the fact that there is always work to be done.”