Rachel Richardson, the Duke women’s volleyball player who faced racial slurs directed at her and teammates during Friday’s match against BYU, said officials were not quick to address the situation when they were made aware of the fan’s behavior.

The 19-year-old Richardson, who is the only black starter on the Blue Devils’ team, wrote statement on her Twitter account.

“Friday night in our game against Brigham Young University, my fellow African American teammates and I were targeted and racially abused throughout the game,” Richardson said. “Slurs and comments escalated into threats that made us feel unsafe. Both officials and the BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident during the game, but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment. .

“They also failed to address the situation immediately after the game, when it was again brought to their attention. No athlete, regardless of their race, should have to deal with such adversity.”

BYU banned the fan from all athletic venues on campus in Provo, Utah, the day after the game. The fan was booing Duke players in the student section even though he wasn’t a student.

Richardson added that her statement was “not yet”. [sic] A reflection of what BYU athletics is all about.” She said that Tom Holmo, the BYU athletic director, was “very respectful and quick to act in a real manor” when he heard about the incident.

“This is not the first time this has happened in college athletics, and unfortunately it may not be the last time,” Richardson wrote.

“We are proud to be young African American women; we are proud to be Duke student athletes and we are proud to stand against racism.”

BYU released a statement Saturday regarding the banning of the fan.

“To say we are extremely disappointed by the actions of a small number of fans at last night’s volleyball match between BYU and Duke at Smith Fieldhouse is not strong enough,” the school said. “We will not tolerate this type of behavior. In particular, the use of racial slurs at any of our athletic events is completely unacceptable, and BYU Athletics takes a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior.”