A Duke football player has shown he can do more than pancake defenders on the field.

Chance Lytle on the Blue Devils’ TickTac belted out some impressive performances and wowed his teammates during training camp as the program prepares for the upcoming season.

A Duke Blue Devils helmet during pre-game during the college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2018 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

“Voice of an angel,” the video’s description read.

After he finished, his teammates and those from other programs at camp all went wild and cheered for Little.

Little is a 6-foot-7, 329-pound graduate transfer from San Antonio. He joined the Blue Devils football team before the 2022 season after spending five years in Colorado. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management studies from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business after completing a dual degree in music and voice performance and psychology from the University of Colorado Boulder.

He appeared in 30 games for the Buffaloes during his career in Colorado. He was an honorable mention Academic All-Colorado selection by the Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Duke opens the 2022 season on Sept. 2 at home against Temple and faces Northwestern the following week.

Offensive lineman Chance Little, #74 of the Colorado Buffaloes, runs onto the field to start the third quarter of the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on October 2, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.

The Blue Devils were 3-9 last season and did not win an ACC game.

