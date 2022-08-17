New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pandemic-related conditions have caused suicide rates to rise in Japan, a country already known for high rates of self-harm.

A study conducted by the University of Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious colleges, documented an increase in suicides.

The study found that women — and more specifically young women in their 20s — are most affected by the pandemic.

The University of Tokyo estimates that about 8,000 additional suicides are due to COVID-induced mental health problems.

imposed by Japan Some strict border controls During a worldwide pandemic, almost all residents are barred from entering and, at times, severely restricted in public activities.

Throughout the pandemic, Japan has resisted the use of lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus and has focused on requiring eateries to close early and not serve alcohol, urging people to wear masks and practice social distancing, as the government tries to minimize the damage. Economic system.

The dire consequences for young people’s mental health are reflected domestically as US officials scramble to address the worsening crisis.

Nearly two and a half years after Covid-19 first took the US by storm, parents and doctors are speaking out on the devastating effects School closures And the demands on children, including the relentless mental health crisis, continue.

“What I see – especially with young children – are social delays, communication problems…” says family therapist Tom Kersting “ Fox & Friends First “Tuesday.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen with teenagers is the rise of anxiety disorders,” he added. Kersting said the decline was due to keeping children and teenagers out of the community for more than two years.

says Dr. Kathleen Berchelman, pediatrician Host Todd Piro The US has seen a “tragic” increase in mental health problems among children and teenagers since the start of the pandemic, including in-patient psychiatric treatments.

