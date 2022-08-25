New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anaheim Ducks phenom Trevor Zegrass graces the cover of EA Sports NHL 2K23 alongside Canadian women’s hockey star Sarah Nurse.

Zegrass became an overnight sensation last December when he pulled off an alley-oop assist to Sonny Milano from behind the net against the Buffalo Sabres, then known as “The Zegrass.” The move was programmed into this year’s game.

The ninth overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft also scored two Michigan-style goals on the season and finished second in voting for the Calder Trophy, given to the league’s best rookie (Detroit’s Moritz Seider took home the award).

Zegrass, though not officially named an All-Star, was invited to All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas and participated in the shootout competition, doing his best Peter LaFleur impression from “Dodgeball.”

The 21-year-old led all rookies with 61 points — his 23 goals tied for second-most among rookies.

TREVOR ZEGRAS scored late on the power play as the Ducks beat the Bruins

Nurse recently won a gold medal in Beijing and also won gold at the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship last year.

She led the Olympics with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) and was named an All-Star forward. She had a goal and an assist in the gold medal game.

Nurse was the game’s first female cover athlete.

“It’s something I never thought was in the realm of possibility,” Nurse said told ESPN. “I never dreamed I’d be in it. So I think it’s huge and I think it speaks to where women’s hockey is right now, the visibility and the value that people see in women’s hockey.”

The cover will be officially released on Thursday and the game will be released on October 14th.