Drug maker Gilead Sciences It plans to announce grants of up to $5 million on Tuesday to help a coalition of LGBTQ+ and human rights advocacy groups build public health responses to the monkeypox outbreak, the company said.

Outside of Africa, where the virus is endemic, new cases have mostly occurred among gay and bisexual men. Experts warn that the virus is likely to spread to other populations, especially due to the lack of a vaccine. The World Health Organization and the United States have declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), GLAAD, the National Black Justice Coalition and the National Center for Lesbian Rights are receiving $350,000 from Gilead for public education to prevent and treat the virus.

Gilead is a leading producer of therapies for the treatment of HIV. The company said it is also evaluating whether any of its treatments or experimental drug candidates will be effective against monkeypox.

GLAAD staff have been unable to meet recent demands for information about monkeypox, said spokesman Rich Ferraro. “With this partnership we can do more,” he said.

The funding helps groups produce videos, graphics and other informational resources to distribute to the media and at community centres, bars, nightclubs, parties and events.

Torian Baskerville, director of HIV and health equity at HRC, said the U.S. response to the virus at the federal, state and local levels has been “slow across the board.”

He said procedural changes are urgently needed to streamline the distribution of vaccines, as current systems vary between states.

NMAC — formerly the National Minority AIDS Coalition — will receive $500,000 to coordinate the coalition’s public policy efforts.

Another $3 million has been earmarked for emergency funding for small organizations around the world. These groups, already stretched thin by Covid-19, may have to delay routine care for patients during monkeypox outbreaks, said Gilead spokesman Korab Zuka.