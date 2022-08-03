Drought in Mexico: the country is threatened by water shortages

Mexico, or most of it, is running out of water.

An extreme drought has caused water taps across the country to dry up, and nearly two-thirds of all municipalities are facing water shortages, forcing people in some places to queue for hours for government water supplies.

The water shortage has become so severe that angry residents are blocking roads and kidnapping municipal workers to demand more water.

The numbers indicative of the crisis are startling: Eight of Mexico’s 32 states suffered severe or moderate drought in July, leaving 1,546 of the country’s 2,463 municipalities facing water shortages, according to the National Water Commission.