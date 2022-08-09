New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The future of mail delivery was what co-host Lawrence Jones called “the world’s first smart mailbox” on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning.

“This is DroneDeck, it’s the next-generation mailbox,” said DroneDeck founder and CEO Dan O’Toole, demonstrating the service outside a brick commercial building on a rainy day in Lawrence, Indiana.

Co-hosts Jones, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt were stunned during the unveiling from a New York City studio.

A drone buzzed overhead as O’Toole pointed out the dronedeck delivery receptacle — basically, a big black mailbox.

He said there are smaller versions for residences.

DroneDeck “will integrate all delivery, to include autonomous unmanned driverless vehicle delivery, robotic delivery, aerial drone delivery that you can see here — as well as traditional delivery,” O’Toole said.

The audience saw the top of the mailbox open and the drone drop the package on a cable into the container.

“So it says open the mailbox. You drop the package down in the box, and then the top closes,” co-host Earhardt said.

“That’s correct,” O’Toole said.

“It’s sending an encrypted signal right now. It authenticates the delivery of the right drone and the right item to the right dronedeck,” he said.

“Once [the package] Hitting the bottom, it releases the payload. It comes clean. The drone tells the dronedeck that the object is secured and the door closes. We will send you a notification that your item is safe and sound.”

“Sweet!” Doocy announced.

“We just welcomed the US Postal Service yesterday, which made their first delivery to the dronedeck,” O’Toole said.

“So this is a very exciting moment for us.”

A pilot program of the delivery system is currently being tested with four dronedecks in the city of Lawrence, northeast of Indianapolis.