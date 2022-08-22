type here...
CANADA Driver still in hospital as police check speed and...
CANADA

Driver still in hospital as police check speed and health issues in deadly West Vancouver wedding crash

By printveela editor

Police cars outside a property on Keith Road and Keith Place in West Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

Police say the driver of an SUV that crashed into a wedding celebration in West Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, killing two people, remains in hospital while investigators investigate whether speed or a medical incident was the cause of the accident.

Fast. Nicole Braithwaite of the West Vancouver Police Department said at a press conference on Monday that the scene in the 400 block of Keith Road was “chaotic”.

She says two women in their 60s were pronounced dead at the scene and seven people were taken to hospital, two in critical condition. On Saturday, British Columbia’s emergency medical service said 10 people had been taken to hospital. The police did not give a reason for the discrepancy in the figures.

Those taken to the hospital include a 2016 Range Rover driver facing celebration.

Braithwaite says the driver, also in his 60s, was driving out of her home through the driveway shared with the wedding party property around 6:10 p.m. PT when the accident occurred.

“Absolute Tragedy”

Corporal Dave Noon of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service says officers will be requesting a warrant for the SUV’s “black box” data recorder as they try to ascertain what happened and whether charges will be recommended.

“We don’t have answers yet about what happened,” Noon said at a press conference, although both speed and a possible medical problem were considered.

Noon said investigators were assisting West Vancouver Police in compiling a “comprehensive report that can be provided to Crown.”

Braithwaite said the accident was “an absolute tragedy and it affected our entire community.”

“This is a difficult moment in time for the families of the victims, the witnesses who were present, the driver who participated and all emergency services present at the event,” Braithwaite said.

BC Emergency Medical Services said 11 ambulances and one air ambulance were dispatched to the scene on Saturday.

