The California Highway Patrol has arrested the driver seen on video speeding through a Los Angeles intersection and a fiery multi-car crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman and her unborn fetus.

The driver of the dark Mercedes-Benz vehicle in the Thursday afternoon incident, identified by police as a woman who is a nurse and in her 40s, is now charged with vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence. According to Fox LA.

Witnesses at the scene in the Windsor Hills area of ​​West Los Angeles told Fox News that the collision caused a loud explosion that sounded like a bomb, and a child who was thrown from the vehicle and landed at a gas station.

“A woman took the baby out, she ran into the store with the child, but you could tell there was no life,” said Alfonso Word.

The Los Angeles driver was seen speeding through the intersection before the crash

“I think the devastating part is you hear the screams. I don’t know if it was one of the victims with the car burning or what,” he added.

Another witness told Fox News he was lucky to be alive and saw victims screaming and struggling to get out of the burning vehicles.

In total, six were killed and eight hospitalized in the accident. Six to seven cars were involved in the accident, three of which caught fire.

“It almost looks like a war zone,” a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer told reporters at the crash site.

The CHP told KTTV-TV that the driver of the Mercedes was seriously injured in the crash.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.